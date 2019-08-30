Xbox Live went offline for many users on Friday afternoon, just as gamers were gearing up to play over the Labor Day long weekend.

Xbox users began to complain that they couldn’t log into Xbox Live around 12 p.m. PT on Friday, according to DownDetector. The outage was still ongoing an hour later.

“We’re aware that some users are unable to sign in currently & our teams are looking into it now,” Xbox’s support account tweeted. “We’ll update when we have more info to share. Thanks for all the reports!”

According to Xbox Live’s status page, core services were affected by the outage and users were having issues signing in, and creating, managing, or recovering their account.

“Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems signing in to Xbox Live,” Microsoft wrote on the status page. “Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience.”

According to DownDetector, players also complained that they were unable to access popular online Xbox games like Rainbow Six: Siege, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and Fortnite.

Angry gamers did what they always do when their favorite online service is down: ran to another one to complain. In this case, they went to Twitter.

It’s been a rough week for Xbox Live: the service went down for a few hours on Wednesday. That outage also impacted users trying to log in, keeping people from playing their favorite games or using apps like Plex and Spotify. The service also went down for several hours in June.

The summer hasn’t been kind to online platforms, with some of the most popular social media and gaming networks experiencing major downtime over the past few months. Xbox Live’s biggest rival, Sony’s Playstation Network, went offline for several hours in June. Facebook and Instagram had their own issues, including a 12-hour period of bugs and outages affecting both social networks in July.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for additional details on the Xbox Live outage and will update this story if we hear back from them.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information.

