 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is getting a $30 expansion pass. Here’s what it includes

George Yang
By

Nintendo premiered its Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct and revealed that it will receive an expansion pass. It costs $30 and it’ll give players some helpful in-game items and outfit color variants at launch.

At the end of the year, the game will add a Challenge Battle as well as a new hero character, quests, and outfits. More extras will come on April 30, 2023, while an entirely new story scenario will be added by the end of 2023. Interestingly, the artwork on the expansion pass shows three swords, one of which is from Rex, the protagonist of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. This indicates that he could be one of the Challenge Battles or have a place in the new story scenario.

The game will also have amiibo functionality. The Super Smash Bros. series Shulk amiibo will change Noah’s sword into the Monado, Shulk’s own weapon in the first Xenoblade Chronicles game. There are other amiibo that will be compatible with the game, but those details weren’t revealed.

It doesn’t seem like the expansion pass will be included with Switch Online memberships. Nintendo has recently bundled its add-ons into its Expansion Pack tier of the service, but Xenoblade won’t be following that trend for now.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s story follows the nations of Keves and Agnus as they fight continuously in a never-ending war. The soldiers of Agnus all have a 10-year lifespan and seeing it through completion and receiving a homecoming ceremony from the queen is seen as the highest honor. However, most don’t manage to make it as they perish during battle. It seems like the main cast is looking for some way to break the cycle.

The playable cast consists of three people from Keves and three from Agnus. After fighting with each other, they must set aside their differences to band together against a new enemy that pledges to constantly hunt them down.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on July 29 for Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon: News from summer's biggest gaming events!

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch

Fall Guys Slime

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: Review, release date, trailers, and more

A knight smashes enemies in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses.

As Dusk Falls is like Xbox’s own spin on Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

as dusk falls preview xbox exclusive 2022 adf screenshot 02 3840x2160 rgb 0cdc4b5cafdcc12b0a2e

Lego Brawls pushes the boundaries of what a Smash Bros. clone can be

The cast of Lego Brawls stands together in this game's key art.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

A YouTuber has created a much smaller, thinner PS5 Slim

A PS5 Slim design by Youtuber DIY Perks.

Can you play Genshin Impact on an iPhone?

what is genshin impact

How to restore files using Time Machine on a Mac

MacBook Pro on a table.

What is UFS 4.0? The future of smartphone storage, explained

UFS 4.0 SAMSUNG

Best options for outdoor lighting at home

Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 Pro turned on and installed on side of building.

AMD may be working on a monstrous dual-die GPU

AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Release date, price, specs, renders, and more

Galaxy Z Flip 3 open on a table.