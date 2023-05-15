The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sports an extraordinarily massive map for you to explore, giving you plenty of places to walk, ride, or glide to on your adventures. But what if you want to get around a little bit quicker? That’s where fast traveling comes in – a staple in open-world gaming that will let you teleport instantly to a place you’ve visited before. If you’re wanting to know how to fast travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll fill you in here.

How to fast travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are multiple methods of fast traveling in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom depending on what section of the map you’re in.

Hyrule: Shrines and Skyview Towers

As you work your way through the game, you’ll soon find that any shrines and Skyview Towers that you visit can become fast travel points. Simply open your map via the Purah Pad and select your desired location, then hit Travel to be instantly transported to that shrine or tower.

Lightroots

When exploring the deep underground Chasm, you’ll discover glowing Lightroots, which you can interact with to create a fast travel point. As with locations in Hyrule, you’ll be able to open your map via the Purah Pad and select a Lightroot of your choosing, then hit Travel to teleport there.

Travel Medallions

You can eventually earn up to three Travel Medallions by completing quests for an NPC named Robbie – and it’s well worth the effort. These medallions can be placed anywhere on the map to act as your very own fast travel points, allowing you to strategically decide on a few spots you’d like to go back to at any time. Even better, you can pick them up and move them somewhere else whenever you’d like.

