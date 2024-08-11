If you’ve been following our YouTube channel for some time, you may already know, it’s officially the one-year anniversary of the Digital Trends’ series You Asked. Lots of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears have gone into the production of this series, behind the scenes, but we’re here, a year out, and we’re still thriving. That’s a huge testament to the talent and expertise of Caleb Denison, our resident host, and his supportive team.

Enough waxing poetic about those triumphs, however, we’re really here to share some exciting news. In celebration of the You Asked anniversary, and the incredible 25th anniversary of Fluance (August 13), we’ve teamed up to giveaway one of its exceptional to a lucky reader. The Fluance RT81+ Turntable is usually $299, but here’s your chance to either win it FREE or grab it at an awesome discount — Fluance is also running a huge sale alongside the giveaway.

What is You Asked?

Why are bigger TVs so much more expensive? Are TVs too bright? Do you really need a Blu-Ray player? All of these questions and more are answered in You Asked. It’s a series where we take popular questions from the community and dissect them, helping everyone get to the bottom of the conundrum. More importantly, it’s all about educating our audience and community on tech-related topics to make sure you’re not only getting the most bang for your buck but also having a truly enjoyable experience with whatever devices you’re using.

If you haven’t watched it yet, seriously, you should check it out. Every video is an eye-opening experience jam-packed with useful information you won’t find anywhere else.

What are the Fluance deals available?

Don’t worry, we’ll explain more about the giveaway in a bit, but we also wanted to share some awesome deals Fluance is hosting alongside the libations. Even if you don’t win the turntable, now’s your chance to take advantage of huge discounts.

Starting August 13th at 8:30am ET you can use the code ANNIV2024 at checkout on Fluance’s website to get 15% off sitewide. While that’s certainly exciting, Fluance will also be hosting a variety of exclusive offers on its website during the 25th Anniversary event. Not all of the promotions are known right now, but here’s a small taste of what you can expect:

Fluance RT81+ Turntable — $254, was $299

Fluance Ai61 Speakers — $254, was $299

Fluance RT85 Turntable — $424, was $499

What is the Fluance RT81+ Elite high-fidelity vinyl turntable?

Fluance is bringing records back, in style. The RT81+ Elite turntable is a record player with a variety of modern features that will significantly enhance your listening experience. You get pure analog audio with superior vibration isolation to deliver enhanced frequency response, imaging, and greater signal clarity. Additional features include a high-performance cartridge, a high mass-engineered Plinth, and captivating signal clarity via the built-in Texas Instruments phono preamp, gold-plated RCA connections, and ground terminal. If you’re not an audiophile and don’t necessarily understand some of those features and capabilities, all you need to know is that the RT81+ sounds fantastic. It can breathe new life into some of your vinyl records, old and new.

How do I enter the Fluance RT81+ Turntable giveaway?

It’s easy! Just follow the instructions below, and you’ll be entered into the giveaway. Bear in mind, that the giveaway period starts August 11, 2024, and ends September 8, 2024. You’ll have until then to enter.

Good luck everyone!

Please be advised that although you’ll be able to enter the giveaway here, Fluance is handling the event and the product shipment to the winner. This giveaway is only available to residents of the U.S. and Canada.