Giveaway: Win an HP Omen, the gaming PC powering the Fortnite Pro-AM tournament

This year’s E3 is finally upon us, and although the expo itself officially kicks off on Tuesday, June 12, companies like Microsoft and Bethesda are already teasing gamers with pre-event press conferences. We’ve just had a peek at an all-new Halo title and Gears of War 5, as well as a more in-depth look at the massive Fallout 76, with much more to come once the main event begins.

Big events like E3 are always a great opportunity to score some deals on gear and games. We’ll do you one better: Not only are our friends at HP having a massive 20-percent-off sale on most of their Omen gaming line, they’re giving one lucky Digital Trends winner a brand-new Omen Desktop PC 880 – 125 SE. While we love consoles, the venerable desktop PC is still the king when it comes to getting bleeding-edge power and performance for playing modern games. Still need convincing? HP’s also tossing in this sweet monitor.

This beefy gaming desktop bundle and the rest of the Omen line are exclusively powering the Fortnite Pro-AM tournament at E3 this year. The Fortnite Pro-AM pairs up celebrities such as Joel Mchale and Jon Heder with Fortnite legends for an epic showdown that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 12. That’s right, enter to win and next year YOU could be off the sidelines and in a head-to-head Fortnite battle with Napoleon Dynamite. Whether you’re playing Napoleon, Pedro, or Davey, that 8 year-old down the street, upgrading your setup to handle AAA titles or the battle-royale-gorilla Fortnite is a must if you want to compete for some serious street cred.

There’s a reason Omen’s the exclusive hardware of the Fortnite Pro-AM tournament. When it comes to specs, HP’s Omen line delivers: Inside the 880-125 SE’s Deadpool-esque red-and-black chassis (the thing even looks like a beast) sits cutting-edge hardware. The Intel Core i7-8700 CPU boasts six cores with a standard clock speed of 3.2 GHz, but it’s unlocked for overclocking right out of the box — not that you’ll need it. A huge 2 TB hard drive provides plenty of storage (and a nice speed boost at 7,200 RPM) while 16GB of RAM, upgradeable to 32GB, delivers more than enough juice for blasting through the latest games. Or just looking cool in front of Davey.

Enter below by June 22 to try and score this bundle. If you’ve broken a mirror recently, found yourself near a herd of black cats, or just plain want-it-now, HP is running their 20-percent-off promotion on most of the Omen line from now until the end of the month. Just enter code PARTYROYALE at checkout to unlock the deal. Also, be sure to check out our ongoing E3 coverage for all of the latest trailers, reveals, and other news from the gaming industry’s biggest annual event.

