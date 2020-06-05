With face coverings required in many places, finding some in stock is sometimes a challenge. But the popular surgical masks aren’t always ideal for everyone. They don’t provide foolproof protection and offer more protection from transmitting your germs to another person rather than protecting you from incoming ones.

If you’re looking for additional face protection because you’re working in a high-risk environment, or surgical masks don’t work for you. Consider a face shield instead. Germs and bacteria can’t pass through the plastic shield and worn with a surgical mask, provide added protection for your eyes — another place where bacteria can enter. One of the best deals we’ve found so far is at Honest PPE Supply, which is selling shields for just $4 apiece in quantities of 10 or more.

This retailer has face shields in stock

Honest PPE Supply is a Texas-based company that we’ve featured several times for various personal protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer, and KN95 masks. Some of us at Digital Trends have also ordered from the retailer, so we can confirm it’s legit. That’s important considering the number of scams floating around right now.

Honest PPE Supply’s face shields are built with 0.3mm plastic to protect your face, and provide 180-degree protection, making it much more difficult for germs to come in contact with your face. They’re also anti-static and anti-fog, the latter of which eyeglass wearers will appreciate.

You can order up to 500 at a time from the website, and no matter whether you order 10 or 500, the price will be $4. Honest PPE Supply also offers bulk order options and an additional discount for first responders, nonprofits, and essential workers, too.

Everything ships out of the retailer’s Texas warehouse, another reason why we recommend them over other options, many of which ship from overseas locations.

With demand, there is a chance from time to time that things may go on backorder. Honest PPE Supply does allow you to pre-order when this occurs, and our experience has been positive, both in pre-orders being filled when the company promises them and in quick shipping. Expect to see your order within about four to five business days.

