Walmart drops a sweet deal on this Samsung 4K smart TV with HDR10+

Josh Levenson
By
4k smart tv deal samsung 55 inch newegg un55nu8000fxza

You don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to bag yourself a bargain. Online retailer Newegg has dropped the price of one of Samsung’s 55-inch 4K smart TVs down to $680 — a total saving of $520. There is a slight catch, though: The offer won’t be around for long, so those interested will need to act fast, or risk losing out.

The million 680-dollar question is whether this particular television is worth your hard-earned cash, and we’re confident in saying it is. The 55-inch 4K screen is clear and the integrated Ultra HD Engine does a “superb job” at upscaling regular HD and Full HD content to 4K Ultra HD, according to one Newegg customer.

Samsung, on the other hand, says the main reason customers ought to be interested in the UN55NU8000FXZA (that’s its rather unfortunate name) is for HDR10+, a more advanced version of HDR that optimizes low-light scenes in real time, extracting additional detail from each individual frame and relaying it back to the viewer.

There isn’t a whole lot else to say about the TV from a technical perspective, other than that it has four HDMI slots and two USB connections. You shouldn’t need to use them all, though, as it also has built-in Wi-Fi, which can be used to access a host of leading streaming services, including Google Play Movies, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube.

If you’re a fan of controlling the accessories in your home using nothing but your voice, you’ll be pleased to hear that the UN55NU8000FXZA has Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant on board — something the firm has been bundling on everything from refrigerators to washing machines, and from smartphones to tablets, as of late.

With Memorial Day and the sales that follow right around the corner, you’re likely feeling a little apprehensive about pulling the trigger just in case something a little better comes along on the day. But at a savings of $520, it’s unlikely the price will be dropped even further as it’s on par with the sort of pricing we see on Black Friday.

If you do have that kind of cash laying about, and you’re in the market for a capable 4K TV, the UN55NU8000FXZA is a steal at $680. That said, if you’re looking for something a little smaller or larger, be sure to check out our list of the best TV deals available right now — our top pick is a 49-inch 4K JVC for $270.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

