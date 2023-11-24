Black Friday is officially here. We’ve been collecting Black Friday deals for weeks now, but the floodgates are officially open for every deal imaginable. If you’re looking for unique TV deals, the Samsung Frame is a great place to start. Keep reading for a dive into what’s so special about this TV, or just check out the deals below. Literally every size of the Frame is on sale, so check it out whether you’re looking for 32-inch, 85-inch or 65-inch TV Black Friday deals are available on The Frame.

Samsung 32-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 43-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 50-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 85-inch The Frame TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

Responsible for many of the best TVs you can buy, Samsung knows what it’s doing with the Samsung The Frame TV. It’s one of the best QLED TVs like no others. That’s thanks to its Art Mode that helps it blend effortlessly into your surroundings. As a standard QLED TV, it’s exceptional. It offers 100% Color Volume with a billion shades of color along with lifelike imagery, Quantum HDR support, and all the other superior features you would expect from a TV in this price range. It’s even dropped into the regular QLED TV price range during Samsung Black Friday deals.

However, it also looks great even when you’re not using it. Thanks to its Art Mode, it uses a built-in motion sensor to detect when you’re in the room before showcasing art or your own photos. You can buy art from the Samsung Art Store so it matches your living space’s aesthetic perfectly. There’s anti reflection technology along with a Matte Display Film premium matte finish so there’s virtually no light reflection no matter what time of day it is.

Innovative for TV technology, the The Frame TV is a great example of why Samsung continues to be one of the best TV brands. The Frame TV is one of the best around and sure to make your living space look great while also offering fantastic picture quality. As part of Samsung TV Black Friday deals you can buy a model from $550. Check them out now before the deals end soon.

