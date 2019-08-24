Soundbars make the difference between watching awesome high-definition 4K video from your TV with only-OK sound from your TV speakers and experiencing rocking, crystal-clear, immersive audio along with your TV set’s fabulous images. To match great deals on 4K TVs, Amazon dropped prices on a compelling selection of soundbars from Bose, Sony, Samsung, and Yamaha for Labor Day.

We’ve found Amazon’s best discounts on soundbars and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying a soundbar for a first or second TV, these seven deals can help you save up to $82.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black – 732522-1110 — $50 off

The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System, model 732522-1110, is a single-piece system that uses Bose technology to enhance dialogue and sound effects. The Solo 5 can sit on a shelf under and in front of your TV or mount on the wall with an optional wall mount. You can connect the Solo 5 to your TV with an analog, coaxial, or optical cable and stream music to the system via Bluetooth. An included universal remote controls your TV, the Solo 5, and connected Bluetooth audio sources. Normally priced at $249, the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System is just $199 during the Labor Day sale.

Samsung HW-R450 Sound Bar — $32 off

Samsung’s HW-R450 Sound Bar supports Dolby Digital Technology 2-channel audio plus a center channel for dialogue and a wireless subwoofer. Connect the soundbar with an optical digital cable for the best sound, but the Samsung soundbar also connects via analog or coaxial cables. The 36-inch wide system is optimized for gaming with Samsung TVs. In addition to connecting to your TV, the HW-R450 can stream mobile device audio via Bluetooth and connect directly to external content sources such as DVD players with a USB cable. Usually $200, the Samsung HW-R450 Sound Bar is just $168 during this sale.

Sony HT-S350 2.1CH Soundbar with Powerful Subwoofer and Bluetooth Technology — $82 off

The Sony HT-S350 2.1CH soundbar has 320-watts total system output to fill your TV viewing area with sound. Left, right, and center channels play from the soundbar with bass delivered by the included wireless subwoofer. Sony’s system has seven sound modes, including dialogue enhancement, which can often be difficult to discern in action films and other noisy content. You can connect the soundbar to your TV with an included optical cable or, for the best sound, via an HDMI ARC connection (an HDMI cable is not included). Bluetooth support lets you play audio from mobile devices through the Sony system. Regularly priced $280, the Sony HT-S350 2.1CH Soundbar is just $198 during this sale.

Sony CT800 Powerful Sound Bar with 4K HDR, Google Home Support, and HT-CT800 Wireless Subwoofer — $78 off

The Sony CT800 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer HT-CT800 is a great match for your 4K TV because it supports HDCP2.2, HDR, Dolby TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio content. This Sony model includes a wireless subwoofer and a receiver-style digital amplifier to connect to additional sound sources. Three HDMI inputs include ARC support plus you can stream from mobile devices via Bluetooth. Wireless connectivity potentials include adding surround sound speakers in the same room and streaming to other rooms for multi-room sound. To top it off, the Sony CT800 supports Google Assistant for voice control. Instead of the usual $298, Amazon cut the price of the Sony CT800 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer HT-CT800 to just $220 for this sale.

Yamaha YAS-108 Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers & Bluetooth — $20 off

The Yamaha YAS-108 Sound Bar has two built-in subwoofers and two tweeters. DTS Virtual:X support opens up the sound to support TV, movie, and game content with Yamaha’s Clear Voice technology for enhanced dialogue clarity. Digital optical and HDMI ARC connections for 4K TVs enable the Yamaha system to play the full content plus you can stream audio from mobile sources via Bluetooth wireless. You can also control the system by voice with its Amazon Alexa compatibility. Instead of the usual $200 price, the Yamaha YAS-108 Sound Bar is $180 during this sale.

Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer Bluetooth & DTS Virtual:X Black — $70 off

Digital Trends named the Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer Bluetooth & DTS Virtual:X the best overall soundbar in our latest roundup. The YAS-207BL has four woofers and two tweeters in the soundbar and connects wirelessly to the included subwoofer. Connect to your 4K TV with the included optical cable or via an HDMI ARC cable (not included but the better choice). The Yamaha system plays Bluetooth streaming audio from mobile devices and is easy to control with the included remote, a mobile app, or your TV remote. Ordinarily $300, the Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar is just $230 during this sale.

