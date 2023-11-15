 Skip to main content
Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals: TVs, Fire Sticks, and more

Amazon’s Fire TV is one of the most popular streaming platforms, and it’s available as a built-in operating system in the retailer’s own TVs or as a replacement through the brand’s streaming devices. If you’re interested, you shouldn’t miss the Black Friday deals from Amazon, as there’s huge discounts that are available for the shopping holiday. Whether you’re planning to buy a new TV, or you want to access the platform on your current TV, there’s an offer out there for you — but you have to hurry because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Best Fire TV Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED with Fire TV OS on the screen.
Digital Trends

The simplest way to get Fire TV is to buy a TV that’s powered by the platform, and Amazon has its own line of TVs that ships with the operating system — through there are other brands that also load their TVs with it. You’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and you can use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback and searching for content through Amazon’s Alexa. You have to act fast if you’ve got an eye on any of these Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals though, as they may expire at any moment.

  • Amazon 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV HD TV —
  • Amazon 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV 4K TV —
  • Insignia 70-inch F30 Series Fire TV 4K TV —
  • Amazon 65-inch Omni Series Fire TV 4K TV —
  • Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED Series Fire TV 4K TV —

Best Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Amazon

If you’ve just purchased from TV deals but you’re not happy with its operating system, or you want to upgrade a non-smart TV to a smart TV, then you should check out Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks. They’re very easy to set up — just plug them into your TV’s HDMI port and follow the onscreen instructions to connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network. The prices of the different models of Amazon’s streaming devices are all relatively cheap, and they all come with the Alexa Voice Remote that enables voice commands.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite —
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick —
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K —
  • Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro —
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max —

Best Fire TV Cube Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 with Alexa Voice Remote.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a combination of an Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming device and an Amazon Echo smart speaker. It still runs on the Fire TV platform so that you can watch streaming shows on your TV, but it’s better at integrating Alexa to take voice commands for asking questions, checking the weather, controlling other smart home devices, and many more. If you don’t own an Amazon Fire TV Stick or an Amazon Echo yet, the logical thing to do is to buy the Amazon Fire TV Cube to get both devices with one purchase.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen, Refurbished) —

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) —

