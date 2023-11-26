If you’re scanning Cyber Monday deals for a new TV, and you want to keep the price tag as cheap as possible, you should consider the Amazon Fire TV. It’s a budget option year-round, but it’s especially cheap during Amazon Cyber Monday deals. We’ve pulled the best offers on the Fire TV of all sizes and models. We’ve also included deals on the Fire TV streaming stick and the Fire TV Cube.

Best Fire TV Cyber Monday deals

The simplest way to get Fire TV is to buy a TV that’s powered by the platform, and Amazon has its own line of TVs that ships with the operating system — through there are other brands that also load their TVs with it. You’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and you can use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback and searching for content through Amazon’s Alexa. The deals below include options at various sizes, including 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals and 32-inch TV Cyber Monday deals. You have to act fast if you’ve got an eye on any of these Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday deals though, as they may expire at any moment.

Amazon 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV HD TV —

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV 4K TV —

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series Fire TV 4K TV —

Amazon 65-inch Omni Series Fire TV 4K TV —

Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED Series Fire TV 4K TV —

Best Fire TV Stick Cyber Monday deals

If you’ve just purchased from TV deals but you’re not happy with its operating system, or you want to upgrade a non-smart TV to a smart TV, then you should check out Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks. They’re very easy to set up — just plug them into your TV’s HDMI port and follow the onscreen instructions to connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network. The prices of the different models of Amazon’s streaming devices are all relatively cheap, and they all come with the Alexa Voice Remote that enables voice commands. These sticks compete directly with Roku Cyber Monday deals, so check them out too if you want to shop around.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite —

Amazon Fire TV Stick —

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K —

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro —

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max —

Best Fire TV Cube Cyber Monday deals

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a combination of an Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming device and an Amazon Echo smart speaker. It still runs on the Fire TV platform so that you can watch streaming shows on your TV, but it’s better at integrating Alexa to take voice commands for asking questions, checking the weather, controlling other smart home devices, and many more. If you don’t own an Amazon Fire TV Stick or an Amazon Echo yet, the logical thing to do is to buy the Amazon Fire TV Cube to get both devices with one purchase. Check out the best Amazon Fire Tablet deals while you’re there.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen, Refurbished) —

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) —

