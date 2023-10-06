Prime Day deals are getting pretty exciting now with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coming up. Right now, you can register your interest for an Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV for just $150, saving you a huge $226 off the regular price. What you need to know is to head to Amazon through the link below then click the alert button so you’ll receive an invite on the day if you’re eligible to buy the deal. Do that immediately as there’s nothing to lose here. Alternatively, keep reading while we tell you a little more about one of the best Prime Day TV deals coming up.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV

While the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV isn’t made by one of the best TV brands, it offers all the essentials you need in a budget-range TV. There’s its 4K panel of course which means you can enjoy 4K programming and gaming over an older HD image. It also has support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus so it’s a cut above much of the budget competition.

As you’d expect from Amazon, the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV offers a ton of support for Amazon-related services. That means you can use Alexa to turn on the TV, as well as find and launch new shows. Fire TV has support for pretty much every streaming service you can think of. That means you can potentially access over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes with Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+ and many more available through your TV and a relevant subscription. It’s even possible to play games on Fire TV with streaming of games as diverse as Metro Exodus and Star Wars Pinball available with you just needing to add on a Bluetooth controller.

The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV also has three HDMI inputs including one HDMI eARC for audio equipment so it has all the key bases covered even if it isn’t one of the best TVs you can buy. Remember — this is a seriously cheap 4K TV in this deal.

Come Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event and the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV will drop to just $150. The only way you can get it for that price is by signing up for an alert from Amazon and then waiting to see if you get sent an exclusive invite. It takes seconds to sign up for and all you need is to have an active Prime membership (including a free trial) so there’s nothing to lose by doing so. Check it out now by tapping the link below.

