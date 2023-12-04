This pocket-sized portable smart projector is 28% off today

A projector doesn’t have to be big and bulky — there are portable options like the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector. You can easily set it up in any room of the house, and even outdoors. If that sounds appealing to you, the good news is that you can get the device at 28% off from Amazon, which brings its price down to $580 from $800. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the $220 discount, so you’re going to have to secure your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector

The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector is portable with its soda can design and a weight of just 2 pounds, but that doesn’t mean it sacrifices power — it’s equipped with laser technology that enables brightness of 300 ANSI lumens, up to 1080p resolution, and a projection size of 40 inches to 120 inches. The projector also comes with an 8W speaker, so it can deliver crisp audio even when you’re outdoors, and it can last up to 2.5 hours on a single charge, which is enough for a full movie or multiple TV show episodes.

Operating on Android TV, the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector works with Google Assistant for voice commands and Chromecast to stream content from your mobile devices. You’ll also be able to play streaming services like Netflix on the projector, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. The projector’s setup is easy — it will auto-focus and auto-keystone your image once it’s playing your movie or TV show via HDMI, USB-C, or Bluetooth.

In one of the most interesting projector deals that we’ve come across recently, Amazon is selling the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector for $580, which is equivalent to $220 in savings on its original price of $800. If you’re already thinking about all the situations when such a feature-packed portable projector will come in handy, then you may want to proceed with the purchase right now to make sure that you get the 28% discount. Watch your favorite shows and movies anytime and anywhere with the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector — buy it now while it’s cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations