 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This pocket-sized portable smart projector is 28% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector with Christmas decorations.
Anker

A projector doesn’t have to be big and bulky — there are portable options like the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector. You can easily set it up in any room of the house, and even outdoors. If that sounds appealing to you, the good news is that you can get the device at 28% off from Amazon, which brings its price down to $580 from $800. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the $220 discount, so you’re going to have to secure your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector

The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector is portable with its soda can design and a weight of just 2 pounds, but that doesn’t mean it sacrifices power — it’s equipped with laser technology that enables brightness of 300 ANSI lumens, up to 1080p resolution, and a projection size of 40 inches to 120 inches. The projector also comes with an 8W speaker, so it can deliver crisp audio even when you’re outdoors, and it can last up to 2.5 hours on a single charge, which is enough for a full movie or multiple TV show episodes.

Operating on Android TV, the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector works with Google Assistant for voice commands and Chromecast to stream content from your mobile devices. You’ll also be able to play streaming services like Netflix on the projector, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. The projector’s setup is easy — it will auto-focus and auto-keystone your image once it’s playing your movie or TV show via HDMI, USB-C, or Bluetooth.

Related

In one of the most interesting projector deals that we’ve come across recently, Amazon is selling the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector for $580, which is equivalent to $220 in savings on its original price of $800. If you’re already thinking about all the situations when such a feature-packed portable projector will come in handy, then you may want to proceed with the purchase right now to make sure that you get the 28% discount. Watch your favorite shows and movies anytime and anywhere with the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector — buy it now while it’s cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Amazon just slashed the price of this 32-inch smart TV to $130
A family plays in a living room with an Amazon Fire TV on the wall.

While we tend to recommend Fire TVs from manufacturers such as TLC, we do sometimes come across a great deal on Amazon's TV, the Fire TV 2-series, and if you're looking for a great budget TV that's a the smaller size, this one's a great option. In fact, you can grab it from Amazon for just $130, rather than the usual $200, making it one of the best budget Amazon TV deals you'll likely find this weekend.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
While the Amazon 2-Series only runs at an HD resolution, which is 720p, it does impressively support both HDR10 and HLG, two pieces of tech we rarely see on TVs at this price point. In fact, the latter is what most broadcasters use, so if you're a big sports fan, the HLG will come in pretty handy for an overall better picture quality. It also comes with Dolby Digital Audio for better audio quality, and while we'd generally suggest grabbing one of these soundbar deals, even a budget one, it's a nice thing to have that won't increase the cost of setting up a whole new home theater.

Read more
We love the Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar, and it’s $500 off today
The Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar in the living room.

Best Buy has some of the best soundbar deals around with a particularly huge discount on the Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar. The high-end soundbar ordinarily costs $2,500 but right now, you can buy it for $2,000. While that isn't exactly impulse buy territory, a $500 saving will make a huge difference for anyone who's been considering buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar for a while. It's sure to enhance your home cinema setup so let's take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar
Considered to be one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for anyone looking for something ultra-premium, the Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar is pretty special. The soundbar has 13 high-end drivers that produce powerful sound for an all-around impressive experience.

Read more
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are $80 off today
A woman wearing the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Best Buy's offer for the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 stands out as one of the most attractive headphone deals that you can shop today. From their original price of $379, they're down to a more affordable $299 following a discount of $80. There's no telling how long this bargain will last and if stocks are already running low, so if you want to grab these noise-canceling headphones for much cheaper than usual, you're going to have to complete the transaction right now. Tomorrow may already be too late, so act fast.

Why you should buy the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are featured in our roundup of the best wireless headphones as the top choice for comfort and conference calls. Their earcups are angled at 15 degrees to match your head and ears, the ear cushions are built using soft protein leather, and the lightweight headband is wrapped with soft silicone-covered foam, creating a comfortable fit for all-day listening. That can be taken literally, as the headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, with 15 minutes of charging replenishing up to 3.5 hours of usage.

Read more