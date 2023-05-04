This deal gets you a pair of AirPods for $99

If you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem and want a new pair (or a backup pair) of earbuds for iPhones, now is a great time to strike on the Apple AirPods 2. They aren’t the latest model, which is great if you’re looking for a deal, because the sale price is certainly reflecting that. At the same time, they’re still a quality pair of buds that have stood the test of time. That’s why people keep returning to Apple products, right? Go ahead and follow the button below to pick up your Apple AirPods 2 from Amazon for $99, a full $30 down from $129, then keep reading for a refresher on what they can do and some context about where they fit with other Apple earbud offerings.

Why you should buy Apple AirPods

The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) brought about the “Hey, Siri” feature and the H1 chip. Our Apple AirPods 2 review, now already four years old, has a sort of nostalgic air about it, with features like wireless charging having a lot more air time than a comparable article today would give. Still, the Apple AirPods 2 are clearly a fully featured pair of true wireless earbuds, even if a new era of earbud technological innovation was just beginning.

Next, it is totally okay to admit to yourself that AirPods, with their occasional Pro and Max suffixes are hard to keep straight mentally. Our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, which was much more recent, labelled them a “total no-brainer” pickup due to their ANC and transparency modes, as well as cool features like spatial audio. What about the more recent Apple AirPods 3? Our review highlights some of the upgrades from the Apple AirPods 2, which include good spatial audio and better sound quality. Still, when you compare AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3, what you don’t get is the good sale price that the Apple AirPods 2 have today.

Buying the Apple AirPods 2 in 2023 is a tactical choice. But, with the context provided, you’re now able to decide. They’re on sale via the Apple Store on Amazon right now. Just follow the button below to get your Apple AirPods 2 for just $99. That’s $30 in savings (~23% off) from the typical $129. Read so much about Apple, but can’t find anything you like? Try looking at the best earbuds to see if you can find something that suits you better.

