 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal gets you a pair of AirPods for $99

John Alexander
By

If you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem and want a new pair (or a backup pair) of earbuds for iPhones, now is a great time to strike on the Apple AirPods 2. They aren’t the latest model, which is great if you’re looking for a deal, because the sale price is certainly reflecting that. At the same time, they’re still a quality pair of buds that have stood the test of time. That’s why people keep returning to Apple products, right? Go ahead and follow the button below to pick up your Apple AirPods 2 from Amazon for $99, a full $30 down from $129, then keep reading for a refresher on what they can do and some context about where they fit with other Apple earbud offerings.

Why you should buy Apple AirPods

The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) brought about the “Hey, Siri” feature and the H1 chip. Our Apple AirPods 2 review, now already four years old, has a sort of nostalgic air about it, with features like wireless charging having a lot more air time than a comparable article today would give. Still, the Apple AirPods 2 are clearly a fully featured pair of true wireless earbuds, even if a new era of earbud technological innovation was just beginning.

Next, it is totally okay to admit to yourself that AirPods, with their occasional Pro and Max suffixes are hard to keep straight mentally. Our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, which was much more recent, labelled them a “total no-brainer” pickup due to their ANC and transparency modes, as well as cool features like spatial audio. What about the more recent Apple AirPods 3? Our review highlights some of the upgrades from the Apple AirPods 2, which include good spatial audio and better sound quality. Still, when you compare AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3, what you don’t get is the good sale price that the Apple AirPods 2 have today.

Buying the Apple AirPods 2 in 2023 is a tactical choice. But, with the context provided, you’re now able to decide. They’re on sale via the Apple Store on Amazon right now. Just follow the button below to get your Apple AirPods 2 for just $99. That’s $30 in savings (~23% off) from the typical $129. Read so much about Apple, but can’t find anything you like? Try looking at the best earbuds to see if you can find something that suits you better.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Headphone Deals: Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort 45
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

Audiophiles and music should always be on the lookout for bargains involving the best headphones in the market, including those made by popular brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple. It's a tough task to keep an eye on the headphone deals and AirPods deals of all the major retailers, so to help you out, we've done all the hard work for you. Here are the top offers for headphones that you can shop right now -- all you need is to choose the pair that best fit your needs and budget. You should hurry with making your decision if you want to take advantage of these discounts though, as they may disappear at any moment.
Today's best headphone deals
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 -- $45, was $60

Why Buy:

Read more
Today’s Best Deals: Apple iPad, Xbox Series S, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early

Stop whatever you're doing and gather round — we've got today's best deals right here in one place. From iPad deals to gaming PC deals and Chromebook deals — and even a great deal on an Xbox Series S in time for the holidays — there's no other place you need to be right now for the latest, greatest discounts.

If you see something you like in the below list, make sure to snap it up fast. These deals are selling like hotcakes, and there's no guarantee they'll still be around tomorrow!
Ring Video Doorbell -- $60, was $100

Read more
Apple Cyber Monday Deals: Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, MacBook
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Just because Cyber Monday and Black Friday are technically over doesn't mean all the deals have stopped. Apple Cyber Monday deals are still here to help you upgrade your devices. If you've been drooling over a new Apple Watch, pair of AirPods, or an upgraded MacBook, but were hesitant because of the price, now is your chance. Cyber Monday is technically over, but we have a whole week of deals  We're seeing significant savings across the whole Apple family of devices, particularly at Amazon and Walmart. Check out our favorite discounts below.
Top 5 Apple Cyber Monday Deals
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) -- $200, was $249
The newest generation of AirPods have some nice upgrades over the previous generation. Overall, the noise cancellation, sounds quality, and transparency mode have all been improved. On the outside, the AirPods 2 are almost identical to the previous model. Their pressure relief vents have been moved up, and an improved sensor has been added that can more intelligently tell when the earbuds are in your ears versus in your pocket. If you need the best earbuds Apple has to offer, these are the AirPods for you.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) -- $229, was $249
There are two big reasons to buy an Apple Watch: fitness and convenience. On the fitness side, the Apple Watch SE 2 has a simple but effective workout tracker that remembers your favorite workouts. It doesn't have the full suite of temperature, electrocardiogram, or blood-oxygen monitoring, but it will track your heart rate and how many calories you've burned. From the convenience side, connecting to your iPhone is simple, and it makes texting, calling, and getting notifications super easy.

Read more