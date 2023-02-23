Amazon’s $99 AirPods deal is back — but it won’t last long

One of the cheapest AirPods deals has returned with Amazon stocking the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for $99 instead of $159, thereby saving you $60. An unmissable offer if you want to grab some AirPods without spending a fortune, we can’t see the deal sticking around for long. Constantly in demand, if you know the AirPods are for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out again. Got a moment? Read on while we tell you all about why these are a bargain.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) may be aging tech by now with the 3rd generation model available, but as they were once some of the best wireless earbuds around, they’re still worth checking out. They offer good sound quality, an easy-to-fit design, and a lot of simplicity behind regular use.

Ideally suited for iPhone owners in particular but also for anyone looking for good quality earbuds, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) take moments to set up. With in-ear detection, you can remove them at any point without needing to pause the music, with automatic switching between Apple devices making it even easier to listen between multiple gadgets. The useful support continues with the ability to share audio between two sets of AirPods on one iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV so you and a buddy can take in the same content.

Alongside all that, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) also have Siri support so you can simply say ‘Hey Siri’ and ask it for information or to control your listening time. It’ll also read any messages you receive to you. On one charge, you get up to five hours of listening time with the charging case increasing that to 24 hours overall. You won’t need to charge it as often as you’d think so most people will be good to go all week long.

Simple with that ‘just works’ magic that Apple is so good at offering, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are a great bet for anyone looking for cheap but good quality earbuds. Normally priced at $159, they’re down to $99 for a strictly limited time only at Amazon. The $60 saving won’t stick around forever so if you’re looking to snap them up, hit the buy button now before the deal ends.

