 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This AirPods Max Labor Day deal is the cheapest they’ve been since Prime Day

By
Woman wearing Apple Airpods Max.
Apple

The Apple AirPods Max are down to only $399 from Amazon as part of the retailer’s Labor Day deals, which is the cheapest that they’ve been since Prime Day in July when they were down to $394. You wouldn’t want to miss this $150 discount on their original price of $549, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the holiday, as stocks of the popular wireless headphones that are up for sale may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

It’s no secret that the Apple AirPods Max are expensive (though Amazon’s discount for Labor Day helps bring it within reach for more people), but they’re worth it as “the most fun headphones ever” with excellent quality in terms of their build and sound. Their active noise cancellation is amazing in blocking external sound, while transparency mode will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off. They support personalized spatial audio for an immersive listening experience, and they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge with this feature and ANC and both enabled.

There’s no surprise that the Apple AirPods Max are featured in our roundup of the best headphones as our top recommendation for iPhone owners. In addition to the features that we’ve mentioned above, the Apple AirPods Max are extremely easy to pair with your iPhone — just place them near each other, then tap the Connect prompt that will appear on your iPhone’s screen. Once paired, taking off the wireless headphones will pause what you’re watching or listening to, while Automatic Switching makes it easy to move between you iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple fans who have been browsing the headphone deals that were launched for Labor Day should set their sights on Amazon’s offer for the Apple AirPods Max, which are on sale for a more affordable price of $399. Even with the savings of $150 on their sticker price of $549, they still come at a premium price, but they’re going to be worth every single penny. You have to be quick though, as stocks may run out at any moment. If you’re interested in the Apple AirPods Max, get them for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of this bargain while you still can.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best AirPods deals: Save on AirPods and AirPods Pro
Apple airpods pro.

If you’ve been shopping iPhone deals or iPad deals or otherwise would like some headphones to pair with an Apple device, the AirPods lineup is a great place to turn. Apple AirPods can pair with any Bluetooth device, in fact, and they often make for some of the best headphone deals in addition to some of the best Apple deals. Just about every AirPods model is seeing a discount right now, so we’ve done some of the heavy lifting of organizing the best AirPods deals below. These are great deals to shop if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for in the current crop of Bose headphone deals, Beats headphone deals, or Sony headphone deals.
Apple AirPods 2 — $80, was $130

An oldie but a goodie, the Apple AirPods 2 still work well and deliver excellent sound quality. Our Apple AirPods 2 review is nearing its fifth birthday and definitely showing some age, but compliments on these AirPods' sleek design and solid connection are timeless. For what it's worth, the people that buy these earbuds — even today — still find them a worthy investment, and they still sport a near-perfect review score over at Best Buy. Tap the button below to check that out for yourself.

Read more
AirPods 2 are only $89 at Walmart today
Airpods 2

One of our favorite headphone deals is back: Apple AirPods 2 are on sale. Right now, they’re down to $89 at Walmart, so you can save $40 off the regular price of $129. The earbuds continue to be a favorite among anyone looking for something that will pair seamlessly with their Apple device. While they may be ageing technology, they still sounds great, and these kind of Apple deals make them even more tempting.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
The Apple AirPods 2 are showing their age a little, but they remain "safe [and] simple,” as our review first described them in 2022. They’re incredibly easy to set up with your Apple devices. Just place them nearby and your iPhone or iPad does the rest of the work for you.

Read more
Best AirPods Pro deals: Get Apple’s flagship earbuds for $130
The Apple Airpods Pro in their charging case.

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s premium in-ear AirPods offering. These headphones can compete with plenty of the best wireless headphones on the market, and currently the AirPods Pro make for some pretty impressive headphone deals. You can find some older refurbished AirPods Pro models that will save you a few bucks on a purchase, but the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are Apple’s most recent release and they’re seeing a price drop that makes them one of the best Apple deals and best AirPods deals you can find. Read onward for all of today's best AirPods Pro details, and if you’d like some other options for a new set of headphones check out what’s available among the best Beats headphone deals, best Sony headphone deals, and best Bose headphone deals.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C— $190, was $250

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the newest iteration of the AirPods Pro, and even more recently released are the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C connectivity. These headphones have Apple’s H2 chip, which brings advanced audio performance to all your favorite content. Spatial Audio surrounds tracks the position of your head to create an immersive experience, and you can even control things like volume and music playback with touch controls on each of the AirPods Pro headphones. Battery life is better than ever for in-ear AirPods, with the AirPods Pro capable of reaching up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. The AirPods Pro also come with a lightning port charging case that is also a Qi-certified charger, and they are compatible with a MagSafe charger as well.

Read more