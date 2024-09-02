This AirPods Max Labor Day deal is the cheapest they’ve been since Prime Day

The Apple AirPods Max are down to only $399 from Amazon as part of the retailer’s Labor Day deals, which is the cheapest that they’ve been since Prime Day in July when they were down to $394. You wouldn’t want to miss this $150 discount on their original price of $549, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the holiday, as stocks of the popular wireless headphones that are up for sale may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

It’s no secret that the Apple AirPods Max are expensive (though Amazon’s discount for Labor Day helps bring it within reach for more people), but they’re worth it as “the most fun headphones ever” with excellent quality in terms of their build and sound. Their active noise cancellation is amazing in blocking external sound, while transparency mode will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off. They support personalized spatial audio for an immersive listening experience, and they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge with this feature and ANC and both enabled.

There’s no surprise that the Apple AirPods Max are featured in our roundup of the best headphones as our top recommendation for iPhone owners. In addition to the features that we’ve mentioned above, the Apple AirPods Max are extremely easy to pair with your iPhone — just place them near each other, then tap the Connect prompt that will appear on your iPhone’s screen. Once paired, taking off the wireless headphones will pause what you’re watching or listening to, while Automatic Switching makes it easy to move between you iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple fans who have been browsing the headphone deals that were launched for Labor Day should set their sights on Amazon’s offer for the Apple AirPods Max, which are on sale for a more affordable price of $399. Even with the savings of $150 on their sticker price of $549, they still come at a premium price, but they’re going to be worth every single penny. You have to be quick though, as stocks may run out at any moment. If you’re interested in the Apple AirPods Max, get them for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of this bargain while you still can.