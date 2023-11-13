 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Beats Black Friday deals: Save on wireless headphones and earbuds

Aaron Mamiit
By
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There’s no better time to purchase wireless headphones or wireless earbuds than during Black Friday, and this year won’t be an exception as different retailers have rolled out eye-catching discounts. If you’ve got an eye on Beats products, the good news is that there’s a lot of Black Friday deals involving the audio accessory brand that you can choose from. In fact, there may be too many of them, so we’ve gathered our top picks below so you won’t have to go through all of them yourself. You better hurry with your purchase though — with Beats being one of the most popular names in the industry, stocks of these wireless headphones and wireless earbuds may not last long.

Best Beats Headphones Black Friday Deals

The white version of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.
Jaron Schneider/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for headphone deals, Beats is an excellent choice because of the brand’s trademark style and advanced features. Additionally, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re just a casual music lover or a creative audio professional, across a wide range of prices starting from the relatively affordable Beats Solo 3 to the premium Beats Studio Pro. You should purchase brand new headphones if you can afford it, but going for a refurbished device is perfectly fine because of retailers’ guarantees that they will work without any issues, and that they will still look fresh. You’ll have to decide quickly what to buy among the following offers though, as offers for Beats headphones rarely last long due to the massive demand for them.

  • Beats Solo 3 (refurbished) —
  • Beats Solo 3 —
  • Beats Studio 3 (renewed) —
  • Beats Studio Pro (renewed) —
  • Beats Studio Pro —

Best Beats Earbuds Black Friday Deals

A woman wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro while working out.
Beats

For those who prefer to take advantage of true wireless earbuds deals, there are several options from Beats with discounts as well, including both brand new and refurbished devices. You’ll also have to choose what to buy fast because we think these offers will be selling out fast. Whether you’re looking for a cheaper AirPods Pro alternative with the Beats Studio Buds or you’re a fitness enthusiast who’ll benefit from the features of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, there’s no time to waste if you want to pocket these savings.

  • Beats Flex —
  • Beats Studio Buds —
  • Beats Fit Pro (refurbished) —
  • Beats Powerbeats Pro —
  • Beats Fit Pro —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Samsung TV Black Friday Deals: Save on 4K and 8K TVs now
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

If you looked at our article on the best early Samsung Black Friday deals and wanted more TV deals, you weren't alone. Samsung TVs are cool, integrate easily with Samsung soundbars, and are generally considered one of the best TV brands for their focus on accessibility. However, they are usually quite pricey. Take advantage of these deals to get one in your house at an affordable price.
Best Samsung Black Friday deals on 4K TVs
4K TVs are of high quality and have been the mainstay in TVs for quite some time. Samsung makes some of the best, and they are among Samsung's most affordable offerings. Check out these Samsung 4K TV deals to snag something affordable:

43-inch Samsung Crystal UHD CU8000 —

Read more
The 32 best early Walmart Black Friday deals still available
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

Black Friday isn’t far off, and we’ve already seen a huge rush of early Black Friday deals from numerous retailers. You may be wondering if there are still any early Black Friday deals to capitalize on, and the answer is yes. Walmart is one of the most popular retailers when it comes to landing a good deal amongst the Black Friday sales, and there are a lot of deals available to shop there. From TVs to laptops and from small appliances to mattresses, we’ve tracked down all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

From an already cheap sticker price of $198, it’s available for just $148, so if you want an upgrade for your home theater setup but you’re on a tight budget, you won't want to miss out on this bargain. Heck, at under $150, it's worth buying just to put in the spare room.

Read more
Best Black Friday AirPods Deals: Get Apple’s earbuds for $59
Digital Trends Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

Black Friday is right around the corner and even big name products like Apple's AirPods are on sale. Airpods, which are consistently among the best earbuds, are perfect for the iPhone wielder due to their ease of integration within the Apple ecosystem and cool features that can't be experienced anywhere else.  So, if you're an iPhone and/or Mac user, keep reading. We expect these to be some of the most exciting Black Friday deals for you. Though you may possibly be equally interested in the iPhone 15 case deals we've also recently uncovered.

We've broken up these deals into new and refurbished categories. This is because we know that if you're getting something at a gift, you probably want to get a brand new product. However, we strongly encourage you to try a refurbished product if you're buying for yourself. The reasons are plentiful, with refurbished goods being good for your wallet and the environment, as well as having the deepest cutting deals. Refurbished goods from reliable brands (these deals come from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon) all have high quality bars to pass before being sold, so you may as well try them.
Best AirPods Black Friday Deals
Scouring high and low, here is what we're finding in terms of AirPods. Whether we're seeing the relatively new AirPods 3 or the, in tech terms, "ancient" original AirPods Pro, we are seeing good deals roll out at this time. These deals are perfect to shop for both yourself and others, as gifts.

Read more