 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Beats Flex earbuds just had their price slashed to $39 at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By
Beats Flex
Beats

While true wireless earbuds are very popular among headphone deals, they come with the very real risk of losing them if they fall out of your ears. You won’t have that problem with the Beats Flex wireless earbuds, which are on sale from Walmart for a very affordable $39 for $31 in savings on their original price of $70. We’re not sure how long the discount will remain available though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Beats Flex

True wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods offer poor battery life and are easy to lose, according to our headphone buying guide. If you don’t want to deal with these drawbacks, you should go for the Beats Flex wireless earbuds. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and they’re connected with a flexible but durable cable so that they’ll hang on your neck if one or both earbuds fall out of your ears. The wireless earbuds also come with four ear tip options that will let you choose the most comfortable fit.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds offer an auto-play function when you place them in your ears, and an auto-pause function when you connect them around your neck as they’re magnetic. They’re powered by Apple’s W1 headphone chip, which enables audio sharing with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods, but they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices. There are on-device controls for controlling music playback, answering calls, and engaging your digital assistant, while its built-in microphone comes with wind reduction technology so that your voice will always sound clear.

Related

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds, which already provide immense value at their sticker price of $70, is currently even cheaper from Walmart at just $39. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the $31 discount though, as there’s no telling when it will get taken down. Buy the Beats Flex wireless earbuds right now if you want to have them delivered to your doorstep for nearly half their original price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
These AirPods are discounted to $99 in Amazon’s back-to-school sale
Airpods 2

One of the highlights of the AirPods deals is steadily decreasing prices on the Apple AirPods (2nd generation). Right now, you can buy them for just $99 at Amazon, saving $30 or 23% off the regular price of $129. These earphones are particularly well suited for Apple device owners thanks to how easily they pair up with everything. Here's what else you need to know about them before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) were launched in 2019 but they remain good choices for those on a budget such as if you're a student heading back to school soon. They're incredibly simple to use. Pairing them with your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device takes moments. All you need to do is take them out of the charging case and the AirPods do all the hard work for you. From there, you get rich and immersive sound, even if its features aren't quite as impressive as the best wireless earbuds around these days.

Read more
Beats Flex earbuds just had their price slashed to $49
Beats Flex

If you're looking at headphone deals for a new pair but you're not comfortable with going for true wireless headphones because you're afraid of losing them while running or during your commute, you may want to consider the Beats Flex. These wireless earbuds, which are connected to each other via a neck leash, are on sale from Walmart for a very affordable $49, following a $21 discount on their original price of $70. We're not sure how long the offer will last because stocks may run out at any time, so if you're interested, you're going to have to buy them right now.

Why you should buy the Beats Flex wireless earbuds
True wireless headphones often offer relatively poor battery life per charge, in addition to the higher risk of misplacing them, according to our headphone buying guide. With the Beats Flex wireless earbuds, you'll be avoiding these disadvantages. They'll still connect to your mobile device wirelessly via Bluetooth, so you'll have freedom to move around, but the durable Flex-Form cable that connects the earbuds will reduce the chances that they'll fall out of your ears and into a tough-to-reach spot. They also offer a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, so you can go the whole day without having to plug them in.

Read more
A big discount just landed on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

Over at Best Buy is one of the better headphone deals available. Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $279 saving you $50 off the regular price of $329. While this isn't reaching the lofty heights (or should that be lows?) of Prime Day pricing earlier this month, it's still a very good price for great headphones. If you missed out before and want to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know. We love them and we think you will too.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45
Some of the best headphones around, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are fantastic cans for anyone who wants both good sound quality and excellent noise cancellation. Using Bose's Acoustic Noise Cancelling system, you get six external microphones in total to listen out for noises that need to be canceled out. That's in conjunction with enhanced signal processing so it intelligently knows what you don't want to hear.

Read more