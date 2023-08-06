While true wireless earbuds are very popular among headphone deals, they come with the very real risk of losing them if they fall out of your ears. You won’t have that problem with the Beats Flex wireless earbuds, which are on sale from Walmart for a very affordable $39 for $31 in savings on their original price of $70. We’re not sure how long the discount will remain available though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Beats Flex

True wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods offer poor battery life and are easy to lose, according to our headphone buying guide. If you don’t want to deal with these drawbacks, you should go for the Beats Flex wireless earbuds. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and they’re connected with a flexible but durable cable so that they’ll hang on your neck if one or both earbuds fall out of your ears. The wireless earbuds also come with four ear tip options that will let you choose the most comfortable fit.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds offer an auto-play function when you place them in your ears, and an auto-pause function when you connect them around your neck as they’re magnetic. They’re powered by Apple’s W1 headphone chip, which enables audio sharing with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods, but they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices. There are on-device controls for controlling music playback, answering calls, and engaging your digital assistant, while its built-in microphone comes with wind reduction technology so that your voice will always sound clear.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds, which already provide immense value at their sticker price of $70, is currently even cheaper from Walmart at just $39. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the $31 discount though, as there’s no telling when it will get taken down. Buy the Beats Flex wireless earbuds right now if you want to have them delivered to your doorstep for nearly half their original price.

