Walmart has a truly fantastic offer on Beats Studio 3 headphones with them currently down to $99 as part of the Black Friday deals underway. They usually cost $350 so you’re saving a huge sum on what you would normally pay, making them one of the best Black Friday headphone deals around today. If you’re keen to buy some new headphones, keep reading while we tell you more about them.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 headphones

The Beats Studio 3 headphones are appealing headphones with plenty of features that may tempt you. They use Apple’s W1 chip so you get seamless setup and easy switching between Apple devices. There’s also up to 22 hours of battery life to keep you happy with Fast Fuel meaning you get three hours of playback from a simple 10 minute charge.

For sound, the Beats Studio 3 headphones may not be as great as the best headphones but they still pack a punch for the price with a bass-heavy sound. It offers premium sound with fine-tuned acoustics and ANC. Through Beats’ pure ANC, it blocks external noise and uses real-time audio calibration to ensure you can still hear your music clearly. It works well like some of the best wireless headphones giving you a good all-round experience.

Any time you need to take a call or make any changes, you can rely on the multifunction on-ear controls while the headphones also sync to all your devices. After all, few of us listen to music through just one device any more. These are comfy headphones so you’ll easily be able to wear them all day long without feeling uncomfortable.

The Beats Studio 3 headphones might be a few years old now, but they continue to be a tempting proposition. When so heavily discounted, that appeal grows even more. Offering all the key features from good touch controls to decent ANC and reasonable music quality, you’ll be satisfied with how well these cans fit into your life.

Usually priced at $350, the Beats Studio 3 headphones are currently down to $99 as part of the Walmart early access Black Friday deals. Check them out now before the deal ends soon. You really won’t want to miss out on such a sweet deal.

