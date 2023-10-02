 Skip to main content
Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds just dropped to their cheapest-ever price

Beats Studio Buds+ in new Cosmic Silver.
For those who are looking for true wireless earbuds deals, Amazon’s Woot has an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. It’s a 41% discount for the Beats Studio Buds Plus, which brings them down to their lowest-ever price of $100 from $170. There may be some time left before the bargain expires, but since there’s a chance that stocks run out quickly, you’re going to want to push through with the purchase as soon as you can if you want to get the wireless earbuds at $70 off.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds Plus

The Beats Studio Buds Plus appear in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds because they offer impressive active noise cancellation and call quality for less than $200. Featuring new microphones and noise processing, the Beats Studio Buds Plus has no trouble blocking external sounds so that you can focus on your music or on the streaming shows that you’re watching. The technology also helps improve voice calls by filtering background noise, so the person at the other end of the line will be able to hear you loud and clear.

If you’ll be wearing the Beats Studio Buds Plus outdoors or during workouts, you won’t have to worry that they’ll get damaged by rain or sweat because they come with an IPX4 resistance rating. The wireless earbuds come with four pairs of silicone tip sizes so you can find the most comfortable fit for you. Once you do, you can wear them all day because the battery of the Beats Studio Buds Plus can last up to 9 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 36 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus are excellent wireless earbuds that provide amazing value, especially if you can get them for their cheapest-ever price of $100 from Amazon’s Woot. A 41% discount gets you savings of $70 on their original price of $170, but we don’t think that this offer will last long. Stocks are probably already running low, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Beats Studio Buds Plus, complete the transaction right now so that you don’t have to pay full price.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
