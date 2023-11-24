All the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals you can shop now

65-inch TVs are a great place to start looking if you’re in the market for a new home theater display. After a quick scan of our guide on what size TV to buy, you may have settled on 65 inches because it’s right in the middle. There are a ton of Black Friday deals. at this size, from Sony TV Black Friday deals to Samsung TV Black Friday deals. We’ve pulled all the best offers from individual brands’ websites as well as the major retailers like Best Buy Black Friday TV deals and Amazon Black Friday deals. The deals below include the best TV brands, like the above-mentioned Sony and Samsung, as well as some budget options like Hisense, Toshiba and Amazon Fire.

The best 65-inch TV Black Friday deal

The already affordable 65-inch Onn 4K TV is currently even cheaper for Black Friday, so it’s a must-buy if you want to upgrade your living room without breaking the bank. You’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion when playing video games and watching sports programs, and Roku for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibly with most smart home systems and voice assistants. From $348, Walmart’s $50 discount brings it further down to $298, which is a very small price to pay for introducing a large screen to your home theater setup.

More 65-inch TV Black Friday deals we like

If you want to check out the other 65-inch TV Black Friday deals that are currently available online, we should warn you that there’s an overwhelming number of options out there. To help you out, we’ve gathered our favorite offers below so you won’t have to browse through several websites yourself. As with most TV deals with significant discounts, there’s a good chance that these bargains will sell out quicker than you expect, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it when one of them matches your needs and budget.

Don't Miss:

One way to save some money is by buying a TV that has no smart technology in it, then attaching a streaming stick. We recommend Amazon Fire Black Friday deals or Roku Black Friday deals. These streaming sticks can turn any TV into a smart TV, and non-smart TVs are a lot cheaper. Once you have your TV, upgrade your audio setup for cheap with Black Friday soundbar deals.

Hisense A6 Series 4K TV —

TCL S4 4K TV —

LG UQ70 Series 4K TV —

Vizio V-Series 4K TV —

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series —

Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV —

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV —

How we chose these 65-inch TV Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals. If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

Live Last updated November 24, 2023 5:10 AM

The liveblog has ended. No liveblog updates yet. Load more

Editors' Recommendations