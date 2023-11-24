 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals you can shop now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the screen.
Amazon / Amazon

65-inch TVs are a great place to start looking if you’re in the market for a new home theater display. After a quick scan of our guide on what size TV to buy, you may have settled on 65 inches because it’s right in the middle. There are a ton of Black Friday deals. at this size, from Sony TV Black Friday deals to Samsung TV Black Friday deals. We’ve pulled all the best offers from individual brands’ websites as well as the major retailers like Best Buy Black Friday TV deals and Amazon Black Friday deals. The deals below include the best TV brands, like the above-mentioned Sony and Samsung, as well as some budget options like Hisense, Toshiba and Amazon Fire.

The best 65-inch TV Black Friday deal

The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn

The already affordable 65-inch Onn 4K TV is currently even cheaper for Black Friday, so it’s a must-buy if you want to upgrade your living room without breaking the bank. You’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion when playing video games and watching sports programs, and Roku for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibly with most smart home systems and voice assistants. From $348, Walmart’s $50 discount brings it further down to $298, which is a very small price to pay for introducing a large screen to your home theater setup.

More 65-inch TV Black Friday deals we like

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you want to check out the other 65-inch TV Black Friday deals that are currently available online, we should warn you that there’s an overwhelming number of options out there. To help you out, we’ve gathered our favorite offers below so you won’t have to browse through several websites yourself. As with most TV deals with significant discounts, there’s a good chance that these bargains will sell out quicker than you expect, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it when one of them matches your needs and budget.

Don't Miss:

One way to save some money is by buying a TV that has no smart technology in it, then attaching a streaming stick. We recommend Amazon Fire Black Friday deals or Roku Black Friday deals. These streaming sticks can turn any TV into a smart TV, and non-smart TVs are a lot cheaper. Once you have your TV, upgrade your audio setup for cheap with Black Friday soundbar deals.

  • Hisense A6 Series 4K TV —
  • TCL S4 4K TV —
  • LG UQ70 Series 4K TV —
  • Vizio V-Series 4K TV —
  • Amazon Fire TV Omni Series —
  • Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV —
  • Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV —

How we chose these 65-inch TV Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals. If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

LiveLast updated November 24, 2023 5:10 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Aaron Mamiit
    Aaron Mamiit
    Contributor
    Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
    Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals: TVs, Fire Sticks, and more
    The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the screen.

    If you're looking for a super cheap TV, Black Friday deals are the place to look. The holiday could practically be relabeled "National Cheap TV Day." Some of the best deals on really budget displays come from Amazon Black Friday deals, where you can grab the company's own Amazon Fire TV for ridiculously cheap. There are a few different series and sizes on sale, so keep reading for a list of all of them.
    Best Fire TV Black Friday deals

    The simplest way to get Fire TV is to buy a TV that's powered by the platform, and Amazon has its own line of TVs that ships with the operating system -- through there are other brands that also load their TVs with it. You'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and you can use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback and searching for content through Amazon's Alexa. The deals below include options at various sizes, including 55-inch TV Black Friday deals, 65-inch TV Black Friday deals, 70-inch TV Black Friday deals and 32-inch TV Black Friday deals. You have to act fast if you've got an eye on any of these Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals though, as they may expire at any moment.

    Read more
    The best 55-inch TV Black Friday deals right now
    Digital Trends Best Black Friday 55 Inch TV Deals

    Black Friday deals are the best possible time of year to buy a new TV. If you need a new display for your home theater, 55-inch 4K TVs are a good middle of the road size. Fortunately, they are very popular, so there are a ton of awesome 55-inch TV deals from the best TV brands. Below is a list of all the best deals we could find, plus a spotlight of our favorite: a QLED TV offer from TCL.
    Best 55-inch TV Black Friday deal
    TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV -- $230, was $450

    TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs and much of that quality is reflected in the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV. It has the ever attractive QLED panel paired up with useful features like a high brightness Direct LED backlight to provide an enhanced viewing experience. It also has Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology so you get fantastic motion clarity. Even when gaming, there's a fast 120Hz variable refresh rate to ensure no risk of motion blur. For picture quality, there's a HDR Pro+ package of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support for accurate colors and finer details.

    Read more
    The best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals from LG, Samsung, and more
    Digital Trends Best Black Friday 70 Inch TV Deals

    Black Friday TV deals have blown us away this year. Even though we're just reaching the official date of the shopping holiday, some awesome deals on the best TVs and the best TV brands have already come and gone. Below we've pulled out the best Black Friday deals on 70-inch TVs, including our favorite deal so far. 70-inch TVs are a great size for a home theater. They're on the bigger end of the spectrum but they're still easy to mount on the wall. Check out the deals below.
    Best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal
    Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $400, was $600

    If you've figured out what size TV will fit well in your home and you know you can go big, you don't have to spend a fortune to do so. That's where the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is so tempting. It has all the essentials you could need. Besides being a huge 4K TV, it has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide range of color details and sharper contrasts. That means brighter whites and deeper blacks. Being an LED-backlit LCD screen, you also get a brighter image as needed. It also supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver if you want superior sound. It won't be immediately essential as there's DTS Studio Sound built-in to provide you with superior audio quality than regular TVs in this price range.

    Read more