Some of the best Black Friday deals currently available are for 70-inch TVs. We’ve scoured the internet and found the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals that are underway at the moment. Many of these offers include the best TV brands so not only are you getting a huge TV, but you’re getting great quality too. We’ve looked at both budget friendly TVs as well as high-end premium panels for anyone seeking one of the best TVs. If you want to know all about the best 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment, keep reading while we take you through everything including one particularly awesome highlight.

Best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $400, $600

If you’ve figured out what size TV will fit well in your home and you know you can go big, you don’t have to spend a fortune to do so. That’s where the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is so tempting. It has all the essentials you could need. Besides being a huge 4K TV, it has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide range of color details and sharper contrasts. That means brighter whites and deeper blacks. Being an LED-backlit LCD screen, you also get a brighter image as needed. It also supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver if you want superior sound. It won’t be immediately essential as there’s DTS Studio Sound built-in to provide you with superior audio quality than regular TVs in this price range.

Other features include Alexa voice controls so you can easily switch input, search across apps, or do other things all with your voice and no need to tap in commands via the remote. Fire TV is built in so there are millions of movies and TV shows to stream across all your favorite streaming apps. Apple AirPlay support is also included for easy casting from your devices. It all adds up to be a fairly well-rounded TV for the price.

More 70-inch TV Black Friday deals we love

There are plenty of different options when it comes to purchasing a 70-inch TV. Both budget brands and high-end options are available. It all depends on how much you can afford or wish to spend, as well as what features are most important for you. For a QLED or OLED panel, expect to pay more than a more standard 4K TV but there are still some great deals around.

Hisense 70-inch A6 Series 4K TV —

Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV —

LG 70-inch UQ75 4K TV —

Samsung 70-inch Q60C QLED TV —

Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED TV —

