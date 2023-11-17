 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals from LG, Samsung, and more

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 70 Inch TV Deals
Digital Trends

Some of the best Black Friday deals currently available are for 70-inch TVs. We’ve scoured the internet and found the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals that are underway at the moment. Many of these offers include the best TV brands so not only are you getting a huge TV, but you’re getting great quality too. We’ve looked at both budget friendly TVs as well as high-end premium panels for anyone seeking one of the best TVs. If you want to know all about the best 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment, keep reading while we take you through everything including one particularly awesome highlight.

Best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.
Insignia

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $400, $600

If you’ve figured out what size TV will fit well in your home and you know you can go big, you don’t have to spend a fortune to do so. That’s where the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is so tempting. It has all the essentials you could need. Besides being a huge 4K TV, it has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide range of color details and sharper contrasts. That means brighter whites and deeper blacks. Being an LED-backlit LCD screen, you also get a brighter image as needed. It also supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver if you want superior sound. It won’t be immediately essential as there’s DTS Studio Sound built-in to provide you with superior audio quality than regular TVs in this price range.

Other features include Alexa voice controls so you can easily switch input, search across apps, or do other things all with your voice and no need to tap in commands via the remote. Fire TV is built in so there are millions of movies and TV shows to stream across all your favorite streaming apps. Apple AirPlay support is also included for easy casting from your devices. It all adds up to be a fairly well-rounded TV for the price.

Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

More 70-inch TV Black Friday deals we love

The LG 70-Inch UQ75 Series 4K webOS TV displaying a colorful image.
LG

There are plenty of different options when it comes to purchasing a 70-inch TV. Both budget brands and high-end options are available. It all depends on how much you can afford or wish to spend, as well as what features are most important for you. For a QLED or OLED panel, expect to pay more than a more standard 4K TV but there are still some great deals around.

  • Hisense 70-inch A6 Series 4K TV —
  • Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV —
  • LG 70-inch UQ75 4K TV —
  • Samsung 70-inch Q60C QLED TV —
  • Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED TV —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Don’t miss these 32-inch TV Black Friday deals from just $90
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

If you've been figuring out what size TV you should buy and it turns out 32 inches is just right, you may have found your options a little slimmer than with bigger TVs. While many of the best TVs are much bigger, you can still buy from some of the best TV brands as part of the Black Friday deals going on at the moment. There are some truly fantastic 32-inch TV Black Friday deals around with deep discounts to be found. We've picked out the very best deal while also featuring others you can check out.
Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deal

Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV -- $90, was $150
For a super cheap TV that will suit either your living room or your bedroom, the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV has all the essentials you need at this price. It might only have a 720p resolution but it has Fire TV built-in so it's simple to find all your favorite apps and thereby stream plenty of different shows and movies. Additionally, there's Alexa voice control support saving you from needing to grab your remote so often. Instead, you can speak to the TV to change input, change channel, find something to watch and all kinds of things.

Read more
Beats Black Friday deals: Save on wireless headphones and earbuds
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

There's no better time to purchase wireless headphones or wireless earbuds than during Black Friday, and this year won't be an exception as different retailers have rolled out eye-catching discounts. If you've got an eye on Beats products, the good news is that there's a lot of Black Friday deals involving the audio accessory brand that you can choose from. In fact, there may be too many of them, so we've gathered our top picks below so you won't have to go through all of them yourself. You better hurry with your purchase though -- with Beats being one of the most popular names in the industry, stocks of these Black Friday headphone and earbud deals may not last long.
Best Beats Headphones Black Friday Deals

If you're looking for headphone deals, Beats is an excellent choice because of the brand's trademark style and advanced features. Additionally, there's something for everyone, whether you're just a casual music lover or a creative audio professional, across a wide range of prices starting from the relatively affordable Beats Solo 3 to the premium Beats Studio Pro. You should purchase brand new headphones if you can afford it, but going for a refurbished device is perfectly fine because of retailers' guarantees that they will work without any issues, and that they will still look fresh. You'll have to decide quickly what to buy among the following offers though, as offers for Beats headphones rarely last long due to the massive demand for them.

Read more
Best Black Friday AirPods Deals: Get Apple’s earbuds for $59
Digital Trends Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

Black Friday is right around the corner and even big name products like Apple's AirPods are on sale. Airpods, which are consistently among the best earbuds, are perfect for the iPhone wielder due to their ease of integration within the Apple ecosystem and cool features that can't be experienced anywhere else.  So, if you're an iPhone and/or Mac user, keep reading. We expect these to be some of the most exciting Black Friday deals for you, and many appear on our list of the best Black Friday headphone and earbud deals. Though you may possibly be equally interested in the iPhone 15 case deals we've also recently uncovered.

We've broken up these deals into new and refurbished categories. This is because we know that if you're getting something at a gift, you probably want to get a brand new product. However, we strongly encourage you to try a refurbished product if you're buying for yourself. The reasons are plentiful, with refurbished goods being good for your wallet and the environment, as well as having the deepest cutting deals. Refurbished goods from reliable brands (these deals come from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon) all have high quality bars to pass before being sold, so you may as well try them.
Best AirPods Black Friday Deals
Scouring high and low, here is what we're finding in terms of AirPods. Whether we're seeing the relatively new AirPods 3 or the, in tech terms, "ancient" original AirPods Pro, we are seeing good deals roll out at this time. These deals are perfect to shop for both yourself and others, as gifts. If you like your bass heavy, check out Beats Black Friday deals, since they're heavier in the low end and are also owned by Apple.

Read more