Best Cyber Monday 8K TV deals: Save on LG, Sony, and Samsung

If you’re looing for Cyber Monday TV deals, one of the big questions you  have to ask yourself is whether it’s worth springing for an 8K TV. They are much more expensive that 4K TVs, but they will eventually become the standard, there’s no doubt. We’ve pulled some 8K TVs that are currently on sale during Cyber Monday deals, and some of these offers bring the price back down to earth. If you do opt for an 8K display, you should pair it with one of the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals to make sure you audio quality matches your video quality.

Best LG 8K TV Cyber Monday deals

Family watching an LG ZX 8K OLED TV.
LG

How good are LG TVs? As of today, an LG sits at the very top of our listing of the best TVS, picked for superior technically display. Naturally, other LG TVs will be good, too. List list enough includes OLED Cyber Monday deals, which, combined with 8K, is the highest quality image you can hope to capture on a home theater. Here are the best deals we’re seeing on their selection of 8Ks:

  • 65-inch LG 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K Smart TV —
  • 65-inch LG Nano 120Hz 8K LED-LCD Smart TV —
  • 86-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K Smart TV —
  • 77-inch LG Z2 Series OLED 8K UHD Smart TV —
  • LG Signature 88-inch Class OLED Z2 8K Smart TV —

Best Sony 8K TV Cyber Monday deals

Sony 2022 Z9K 8K mini-LED TV.
Sony / Sony

Sony is consistently within our listings of the best TV brands. They use the well-received Sony XR chip, which provides all-around fantastic performance on the models its in. Perhaps a Sony is the TV to keep up with your 8K expectations. All of the deals below come from Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals. Here are our favorite deals from the brand for this year’s Sony TV Cyber Monday sales:

  • 75-inch Sony BRAVIA Z9J LED 8K Smart Google TV —
  • 75-inch BRAVIA XR Z9K Mini-LED 8K Smart Google TV —
  • 85-inch BRAVIA XR Z9K Mini-LED 8K Smart Google TV —
Best Samsung 8K TV Cyber Monday deals

Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.
Samsung

It is no coincidence that a Samsung is in both our best and runner-up spots for the best 8K TVs of the year. These TVs are of high quality and, usually, equally high price. Luckily for us, Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals are bringing the price down to where the rest of us can afford these great TVs. All of these picks are QLED TV Cyber Monday deals, so if you want OLED deals you’ll have to buy a Sony right now. The following represents our picks for the best deals of the season, with the first two including the models (but not necessarily the sizes) in the aforementioned 8K TVs roundup:

  • 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800B —
  • 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —
  • 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —
  • 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C —
  • 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —
  • 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B —
  • 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C —

How we chose these Cyber Monday 8K TV deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Cyber Monday 8K TV deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Cyber Monday 8K TV deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

