The 69 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (June 2022)

It’s a big week on Amazon Prime Video for James Bond fans as the streaming service (which earlier this year bought Bond’s home studio, MGM) will finally be streaming the last of Daniel Craig’s 007 films, No Time to Die. In fact, all of Craig’s Bond movies except the fourth in the series, Spectre, are streaming on Prime Video (you could always rent it, too), so you can make it a bit of a marathon. But if British spies and martinis, shaken not stirred, aren’t your thing, there’s a metric ton of other movies to check out this month, including Top Gun (to prep for Maverick, of course), Shaun of the Dead and more, all in our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime.
We've also put together guides to the best shows on Prime Video, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Netflix, the best new movies to stream, and the best movies on Disney+.
No Time to Die2021
Skyfall2012
Shaun of the Dead2004
Top Gun1986
Groundhog Day1993
Casino Royale2006
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Emergency (2022)
Arrival (2016)
Troll Hunter (2010)
Tombstone (1993)
A League of Their Own (1992)
Office Space (1999)
Field of Dreams (1989)
The second of back-to-back baseball films Kevin Costner did in 1988-89 (the first was Bull Durham, which you also watch on Prime Video now), this classic drama-fantasy is all about redemption and reconciliation, creatively wrapped by director/screenwriter Phil Alden Robinson in a charming film about baseball. Costner is Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer who is compelled by a mysterious voice to risk his livelihood and build a baseball field in the middle of his cornfield. When he does, the ghosts of several baseball legends, including disgraced Chicago White Sox player Joseph “Shoeless Joe” Jackson (Ray Liotta) and other players involved in the notorious Black Sox Scandal, appear to play in Ray’s field. Lead by the voice, Ray begins to piece the mystery together, and that the real reason he’s being compelled to continue may be more about his own demons than the players appearing to face theirs.
Sideways (2004)
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
All the Old Knives (2022)
The Vast of Night (2019)
Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)
Raging Bull (1980)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
Carrie (1976)
Garden State (2004)
Signs (2002)
Rushmore (1998)
Jason Schwartzman made his acting debut in this Wes Anderson coming-of-age story as 15-year-old eccentric prep school student Max Fischer, a kid whose laundry list of extracurricular activities (among them, he’s the VP of the Stamp & Coin Club, lacrosse team manager, and the founder of both the Trap & Skeet Club and the Max Fischer Players theater club) is threatening his enrollment in the private Rushmore Academy. When Max meets Herman Blume (Bill Murray), the wealthy father of another student, the pair develop a close friendship. That is until Herman moves in on Max’s crush, the much older first-grade teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams), whom Max has fallen hard for. From then on, the gloves come off as Max and Herman engage in an all-out revenge war of pranks, slander, and sabotage to win Rosemary’s favor, but at what cost?
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Cast Away (2000)
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
In this four-time Oscar-nominated adventure drama from writer/director Benh Zeitlin and co-writer Lucy Alibar, adapted from Alibar’s one-act play Juicy and Delicious, a six-year-old girl named Hushpuppy (Quvenzhané Wallis) struggles to survive in the flood-ravaged Louisiana bayou region known as The Bathtub. Her father Wink’s (Dwight Henry) health is ailing and he must teach Hushpuppy how to take care of herself as her overactive imagination leads her to believe that the universe is coming apart and that mythical creatures called aurochs are coming to terrorize them. As a vicious storm approaches and the levees are threatened, Hushpuppy tries to restore the balance between nature and the universe, as well as save her father and her home. Wallis is a wunderkind in the role, and it earned her a Best Actress Academy Award nomination, making her the youngest to do so in history.
Master (2022)
Regina Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers, Insecure) stars in this social thriller/horror about an elite New England university that’s as old as the country itself and has just as many dark secrets. Hall plays Gail Bishop, the school’s new headmaster and the first Black person to hold the position. A Black student, Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), arrives as a freshman and is soon subjected to anonymous racist attacks that she is convinced are being done by an ancient presence from the school’s past — turns out the school was built on the site of some Salem-era witch trials. As Gail and Jasmine learn to navigate the school’s elite politics and privilege, they uncover the truth about the school and just how tied to its past it really is.
Blackfish (2013)
Lucy and Desi (2022)
Lincoln (2012)
I Want You Back (2022)
The Terminator (1984)
Train to Busan (2016)
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)
Fargo (1996)
Being the Ricardos (2021)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
A film with one of the most compelling twists of all time, director Bryan Singer’s The Usual Suspects is the story of a group of hardened criminals, Hungarian mobsters, and a ghostly mastermind known as Keyser Soze, who may or may not exist. After a docked ship mysteriously explodes in San Pedro Bay killing 27 bad people, one of only two survivors, con artist Roger “Verbal” Kint (Kevin Spacey), recounts the entire story to U.S. Customs agent Dave Kujan (Chazz Palminteri) in an LA police station. Told in flashbacks, Verbal’s story is tall, involves drugs and jewels, and includes his crew of five, including Keaton (Gabriel Byrne), McManus (Stephen Baldwin), Fenster (Benicio Del Toro), and Hockney (Kevin Pollak). “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist,” Verbal tells Kujan. But who is Keyser Soze? Is he the Devil? The Usual Suspects will have you asking the same questions.
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)
Based on the true story of turn-of-the-century English artist Louis Wain, whose paintings and illustrations of cats depicted our feline friends with psychedelic colors and imagery that no one had ever seen in the early 1900s, prompting many to believe that Wain suffered from schizophrenia. Benedict Cumberbatch depicts the eccentric artist with power and control, but by his side as Wain descends slowly into madness is the equally-powerful Claire Foy (The Crown) as Wain’s wife Emily. It’s their deep love for one another that helps keep Wain above water during a dark time in Wain’s, and the country’s, life. “How you’ve managed to conjure images of such delight in such a dark time, I don’t know,” Wain’s boss (Toby Jones) at the Illustrated London News tells him. While not a critical darling, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will definitely add some color to your movie night.
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
My Name Is Pauli Murray (2021)
The Mad Women's Ball (2021)
Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021)
Annette (2021)
Val (2021)
The Tomorrow War (2021)
Pinocchio (2019)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)
Sylvie's Love (2020)
One Night in Miami... (2020)
Herself (2020)
Sound of Metal (2020)
I'm Your Woman (2020)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
Chi-Raq (2015)
Honey Boy (2019)
The Handmaiden (2016)
You Were Never Really Here (2017)
Cold War (2018)
The Big Sick (2017)
Blow the Man Down (2019)
Paterson (2016)
