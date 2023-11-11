 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best QLED TV Black Friday deals on TCL, Samsung, Vizio, and more

Briley Kenney
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 65 Inch TV Deals
Digital Trends

You may or may not be aware, but out of all the different types of TV technologies QLED vs OLED panels are totally different. QLED stands for Quantum Light-Emitting Diode which means it uses millions of nanoparticles or Quantum Dots to supercharge its color, delivering a vibrant, gorgeous picture. You can read our quantum dot explainer to learn how it all works in more detail. The bigger dilemma, at least right now, is that QLED panels tend to be very expensive, unless you can grab them at a hefty discount. You’ll want to listen up, though, because at this very moment there are a ton of early Black Friday deals to shop. Many of those deals even offer eye-popping discounts on QLED TVs from some of the biggest brands on the market like Samsung, TCL, Vizio, and more. We’ve rounded up all the best, and it can’t hurt to take a look.

The best QLED TV Black Friday deal

TCL's 6-Series Google TV with mini-LED backlighting.
TCL

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the “best” deals, and this pick is no exception, but don’t let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don’t sleep on this one.

  • 55-inch TCL Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Google TV —

More QLED TV Black Friday deals we like

A Roku 75-inch Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart Roku TV hanging on the wall.
Roku

Go big or go home they always say. If you want something bigger, more expensive, or from a brand you prefer, this little section is going to be your go-to. We’ve taken the liberty to gather up all of the amazing QLED deals right here in one place. That saves you from browsing all of the different retailers, finding the best price across them, and so on.

Related

Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that these deals are worth shopping if you’re interested. While we understand wanting to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Week officially kick off, we wouldn’t recommend doing so. Retailers actually raise prices sometimes to offset the discounts they provide, which means you could end up spending more, not less.

  • 55-inch TCL Q5 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • 55-inch Hisense U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K Google TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV —
  • 55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A95K QD-OLED 4K Google TV —
  • 75-inch Roku Class Plus QLED 4K TV —
  • 75-inch Vizio P-Series 4K QLED TV with Vizio Elevate Sound Bar —
  • 85-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K Tizen TV —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Walmart Black Friday deals: The best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

With so many Black Friday deals already under way, it can be tough to keep on top of everything. Walmart has dozens of different awesome deals so we've narrowed things down to the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently available. There's a little bit of everything here with discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, coffee makers, and much more. Whatever you're considering buying, keep reading while we take you through some great options.

Top 3 Walmart Black Friday deals
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker -- $35, was $59

Read more
Early Black Friday deal knocks 25% off this massive 98-inch 4K TV
TCL 98-inch S Class S5 4K TV.

Black Friday deals season is always a great time to score awesome TV deals and right now, Amazon is one of the places to check out. Today, you can buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV for $2,998 instead of $4,000. A substantial saving of 25% or $1,000, the TV might still not be in impulse buy territory but if you've been waiting to invest in a huge TV, this is a great saving. Here's what else you need to know before you consider buying.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands around for value and this TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV certainly demonstrates how much it can pack in for the price. The TV offers so much more than simply being massive and bordering on home cinema like in your living room.

Read more
Walmart’s Black Friday sale has a 50-inch 4K TV for $148
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

With Walmart's early Black Friday deals, you won't have to wait for the shopping holiday to buy an affordable 4K TV as you can already take advantage of offers like this $50 discount for the 50-inch Onn 4K TV. From an already cheap sticker price of $198, it's available for just $148, so if you want an upgrade for your home theater setup but you're on a tight budget, you wouldn't want to miss out on this bargain. Add the 4K TV to your cart and check out as soon as possible because there's a chance that stocks run out sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn 4K TV
The 50-inch screen of the Onn 4K TV, like most of the best TVs, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear picture and lifelike colors, so you'll be able to appreciate even the smallest details of your favorite content. With a 60Hz refresh rate, you'll experience smooth motion on the screen when you're watching sports programs and playing video games. You also have the option of downloading the free Roku app, which can transform your smartphone into a remote for browsing channels and using voice commands.

Read more