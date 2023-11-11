You may or may not be aware, but out of all the different types of TV technologies QLED vs OLED panels are totally different. QLED stands for Quantum Light-Emitting Diode which means it uses millions of nanoparticles or Quantum Dots to supercharge its color, delivering a vibrant, gorgeous picture. You can read our quantum dot explainer to learn how it all works in more detail. The bigger dilemma, at least right now, is that QLED panels tend to be very expensive, unless you can grab them at a hefty discount. You’ll want to listen up, though, because at this very moment there are a ton of early Black Friday deals to shop. Many of those deals even offer eye-popping discounts on QLED TVs from some of the biggest brands on the market like Samsung, TCL, Vizio, and more. We’ve rounded up all the best, and it can’t hurt to take a look.

The best QLED TV Black Friday deal

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the “best” deals, and this pick is no exception, but don’t let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don’t sleep on this one.

55-inch TCL Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Google TV —

More QLED TV Black Friday deals we like

Go big or go home they always say. If you want something bigger, more expensive, or from a brand you prefer, this little section is going to be your go-to. We’ve taken the liberty to gather up all of the amazing QLED deals right here in one place. That saves you from browsing all of the different retailers, finding the best price across them, and so on.

Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that these deals are worth shopping if you’re interested. While we understand wanting to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Week officially kick off, we wouldn’t recommend doing so. Retailers actually raise prices sometimes to offset the discounts they provide, which means you could end up spending more, not less.

55-inch TCL Q5 QLED 4K Google TV —

55-inch Hisense U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K Google TV —

65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV —

55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A95K QD-OLED 4K Google TV —

75-inch Roku Class Plus QLED 4K TV —

75-inch Vizio P-Series 4K QLED TV with Vizio Elevate Sound Bar —

85-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K Tizen TV —

