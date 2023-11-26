 Skip to main content
The best Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday deals — from $550

Noah McGraw
By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Samsung

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are just starting. There are still fantastic deals on expensive tech like TVs. In fact, we’re seeing some TV deals that are even better than they were last week. One of our favorite TVs is the unique Samsung The Frame. As part of Cyber Monday TV deals, every size of The Frame TV is on sale. Keep reading to here more about this unique display, or head over to Samsung to grab one. Whether you’re looking for 32-inch, 85-inch or 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, they are available today.

  • Samsung 32-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 43-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch The Frame TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

Responsible for many of the best TVs you can buy, Samsung knows what it’s doing with the Samsung The Frame TV. It’s one of the best QLED TVs like no others. That’s thanks to its Art Mode that helps it blend effortlessly into your surroundings. As a standard QLED TV, it’s exceptional. It offers 100% Color Volume with a billion shades of color along with lifelike imagery, Quantum HDR support, and all the other superior features you would expect from a TV in this price range.

However, it also looks great even when you’re not using it. Thanks to its Art Mode, it uses a built-in motion sensor to detect when you’re in the room before showcasing art or your own photos. You can buy art from the Samsung Art Store so it matches your living space’s aesthetic perfectly. There’s anti reflection technology along with a Matte Display Film premium matte finish so there’s virtually no light reflection no matter what time of day it is.

Don't Miss:

Innovative for TV technology, the The Frame TV is a great example of why Samsung continues to be one of the best TV brands. The Frame TV is one of the best around and sure to make your living space look great while also offering fantastic picture quality. As part of Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals you can buy a model from $550. Check them out now before the deals end soon.

There’s still time to save $1,600 on this 77-inch Samsung OLED TV
Samsung S95B OLED TV with bright image on-screen.

While it may look like most OLED TV Black Friday deals are over, there are still some amazing offers that you can still shop if you look hard enough. If you're willing to make an investment on a huge OLED TV, you should check out Best Buy's $1,600 discount for the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV, which slashes its price to $2,000 from $3,600. It's still not cheap, but the savings are among the biggest that you can get from this year's Black Friday deals. You shouldn't hesitate if you want to take advantage of the bargain though, because there's no telling if it will continue through Cyber Monday and beyond.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV
The Samsung S89C offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and it's an OLED TV, which means it uses OLED pixels that produce their own light. When these pixels are shut off, they create superb black levels, which is one of the advantages of OLED TVs over QLED TVs, according to our OLED versus QLED comparison. Other reasons why you'd choose the Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV over a QLED TV include superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Read more
This could be your last chance to get this 75-inch 4K TV for $500
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

A 75-inch 4K TV for $500? That's possible with this year's Black Friday TV deals, as Amazon is selling the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV with a $30 discount on its sticker price of $500. This may be your last chance to get this massive screen for this cheap though, as we're not sure if the bargain will be available for Cyber Monday. With Black Friday done, we're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer disappears, so if you're interested, you need to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV
If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you've got enough space in your living room for a 75-inch screen, then you won't regret going for the TCL S4 4K TV that large. You'll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors while watching your favorite content on the massive display because it features 4K Ultra HD resolution and all of the most advanced HDR formats, while built-in Dolby Atmos offers surround sound that will make you feel like you're in the middle of all the action.

Read more
You can still save $170 on this Samsung 75-inch TV at Best Buy
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Black Friday itself may have come and gone, but there are still a lot of Black Friday deals hanging around. This is good news if you’re still looking for the right TV for your home theater, as the 75-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is still seeing a super low $580 Black Friday price at Best Buy. This is a $170 savings from its regular price of $750, and Best Buy is throwing in free delivery, which is a nice freebie for such a big piece of tech.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV
If you want easy access to the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more you’re going to need a good smart TV, and if you have some home theater space to spare you should consider this 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung TU690T gets its smart features through Tizen software, which gives you instant and easy access to top streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, among many others. With Tizen you’ll get tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which give you control of the TV with voice commands.

Read more