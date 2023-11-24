 Skip to main content
Best Samsung TV Black Friday Deals: Save on 4K and 8K TVs now

The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
If you looked at our article on the best Samsung Black Friday deals and wanted more TV deals, you weren’t alone. Samsung TVs are cool, integrate easily with Samsung soundbars, and are generally considered one of the best TV brands for their focus on accessibility. However, they are usually quite pricey. Take advantage of these deals to get one in your house at an affordable price. Many of the options below come from Best Buy Black Friday TV deals, but Samsung itself has a lot to offer on their own site, which we’ve also dug into. From 4K TVs and 8K TVs, to the beloved Frame TV, now’s your chance to bag a bargain.

Best Samsung Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

4K TVs are of high quality and have been the mainstay in TVs for quite some time. Samsung makes some of the best, and they are among Samsung’s most affordable offerings. Check out these Samsung 4K TV deals to snag something affordable:

  • 43-inch Samsung Crystal UHD CU8000 —
  • 75-inch Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000B —
  • 85-inch Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000 —
  • 86-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TU9010 —
  • 85-inch QE1C QLED 4K —

Best Samsung Black Friday deals on 8K TVs

For a cutting edge viewing experience, consider an 8K TV. Samsung offers many of the best 8K TVs out there, but they can be pricey. Use these deals to get one that is affordable:

  • 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C —
  • 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C —
  • 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —
  • 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —
  • 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —
Best Samsung Black Friday deals on Frame TV

Samsung’s The Frame, if you haven’t heard of it, is a TV that can display art on an impressive matte finish. Its slim profile, one cord design, and picture frame exterior help preserve the illusion that your looking at a framed work of art. Grab one of these TVs during Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deals:

  • Samsung 32-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 43-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch The Frame TV —

Best Samsung Black Friday deals on QLED TVs

QLED TVs are awesomely bright and typically have more reasonable prices than other modern display technologies. As per usual, Samsung makes some of the coolest ones. Here are our favorite deals in this area:

  • 55-inch Samsung Q70C —
  • 65-inch Samsung Q80C —
  • 98-inch Samsung Q80C —
  • 85-inch Samsung Q60C —
  • 75-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor TV —

Best Samsung Black Friday deals on OLED TVs

OLED TVs produce rich dark colors and precise contrasts. They’re often more expensive than equivalent QLED TVs but, as a whole, we prefer them. Check out our comparison of QLED and OLED TVs to see more reasons why you should consider picking up one of the following Samsung deals:

  • 77-Inch Samsung S90C —
  • 83-inch Samsung S90C —
  • 55-inch Samsung S95C —
  • 65-inch Samsung S95C —
  • 77-inch Samsung S95C —

How we chose these power tool Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Samsung TV Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Samsung TV Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Samsung TV Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

