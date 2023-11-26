 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals: 4K TVs, 8K TVs, OLED TVs

Briley Kenney
By
Sony A9S TV placed on a TV unit in a living room.
Sony

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are just heating up. If your goal for the sale is a high quality TV at a budget price, Sony has some great offers you can consider. Our favorite deals are outlines below, organized by the style of TV.

Sony Cyber Monday deals include some great offers in OLED TV Cyber Monday deals and QLED TV Cyber Monday deals, so check those out below, then pair your new display with one of the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals or a gaming console with PS5 Cyber Monday deals. We’ve rounded up all of the best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals we could find on a host of models and styles. The smallest TV in this article is 43-inches, so check out the best 32-inch TV Cyber Monday deals if you need a mini option. For bigger options, check out 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals and some of the offers in Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals on 4K TVs

The Sony X95J Series 4K TV with the Google TV interface on the screen.
Sony

The sweet spot at the moment for ultra-HD TVs, Sony’s 4K TVs are equipped with the Google TV smart streaming ecosystem and a bevy of visually enhancing features. Right now is the time to buy if you’re ready to upgrade. It’s a great time to splurge on a high end TV, so check out Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals as well.

  • 43-inch Sony X77L 4K LED smart Google TV —
  • 55-inch Sony X80K 4k LED smart Google TV —
  • 50-inch Sony X85K 4K LED smart Google TV —
  • 65-inch Sony X80K 4K LED smart Google TV —
  • 85-inch Sony X80K 4K LED smart Google TV —
  • 98-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90L 4K LED smart Google TV —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Best Sony TV Cyber Monday Deals on 8K TVs

Sony 85 Class BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K HDR mini LED smart Google TV product image.
Sony

While there aren’t many deals available on 8K TVs just yet, honestly there aren’t too many models out there, the ones that are on sale are incredible. These all come from Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals. Take a look.

  • 75-inch BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED smart Google TV —
  • 85-inch Sony BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED smart Google TV —

Best Sony TV Cyber Monday Deals on OLED TVs

Sony XR-65A90J Master Series OLED Smart TV lifestyle image
Sony

If you’re wondering the true difference between OLED and QLED there is a guide you can review, but the gist is that every pixel in an OLED has an LED light that can produce both light and color which gives these panels an unmatched level of brightness. The real benefit is that in dark scenes you get true blacks as the pixels, or lights, are effectively turned “off” and not simply dimmed.

  • 48-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90K 4K OLED smart Google TV with 4 Year Warranty —
  • 55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L 4K OLED smart Google TV —
  • 65-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 4K OLED smart Google TV —
  • 77-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L 4K OLED smart Google TV —
  • 83-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 4K OLED smart Google TV —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: LG, Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday deals are officially live. If you're like most people, that means your mind immediately leaps to getting one of the best TVs while it is heavily discounted. And, frankly, we feel that you're on the right track, and think that the following Best Buy Black Friday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Black Friday deals, Sony TV Black Friday deals and LG Black Friday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service.

We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Black Friday deals and 70-inch TV Black Friday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Black Friday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVS. Finally, while we're on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals that we've recently discovered, as well.

Read more
The best Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday deals — from $550
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are just starting. There are still fantastic deals on expensive tech like TVs. In fact, we're seeing some TV deals that are even better than they were last week. One of our favorite TVs is the unique Samsung The Frame. As part of Cyber Monday TV deals, every size of The Frame TV is on sale. Keep reading to here more about this unique display, or head over to Samsung to grab one. Whether you're looking for 32-inch, 85-inch or 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, they are available today.

Samsung 32-inch The Frame TV --

Read more
Samsung Cyber Monday deals: TVs, tablets, smartphones, and more
Stack of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.

Samsung makes most types of electronic devices in the market, including but not limited to TVs, monitors, smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators. As one of the most trusted brands in the industry, its offerings range from budget to premium, but you can get discounts across the board through the Cyber Monday deals that have launched. You're going to have to act quickly though, because there's always high demand for Samsung Cyber Monday deals. We've gathered some of our favorite bargains below to help you decide fast, but it's also worth checking Samsung has on sale by clicking on the button below.

Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals

Read more