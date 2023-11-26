Best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals: 4K TVs, 8K TVs, OLED TVs

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are just heating up. If your goal for the sale is a high quality TV at a budget price, Sony has some great offers you can consider. Our favorite deals are outlines below, organized by the style of TV.

Sony Cyber Monday deals include some great offers in OLED TV Cyber Monday deals and QLED TV Cyber Monday deals, so check those out below, then pair your new display with one of the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals or a gaming console with PS5 Cyber Monday deals. We’ve rounded up all of the best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals we could find on a host of models and styles. The smallest TV in this article is 43-inches, so check out the best 32-inch TV Cyber Monday deals if you need a mini option. For bigger options, check out 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals and some of the offers in Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals on 4K TVs

The sweet spot at the moment for ultra-HD TVs, Sony’s 4K TVs are equipped with the Google TV smart streaming ecosystem and a bevy of visually enhancing features. Right now is the time to buy if you’re ready to upgrade. It’s a great time to splurge on a high end TV, so check out Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals as well.

43-inch Sony X77L 4K LED smart Google TV —

55-inch Sony X80K 4k LED smart Google TV —

50-inch Sony X85K 4K LED smart Google TV —

65-inch Sony X80K 4K LED smart Google TV —

85-inch Sony X80K 4K LED smart Google TV —

98-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90L 4K LED smart Google TV —

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Best Sony TV Cyber Monday Deals on 8K TVs

While there aren’t many deals available on 8K TVs just yet, honestly there aren’t too many models out there, the ones that are on sale are incredible. These all come from Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals. Take a look.

75-inch BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED smart Google TV —

85-inch Sony BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED smart Google TV —

Best Sony TV Cyber Monday Deals on OLED TVs

If you’re wondering the true difference between OLED and QLED there is a guide you can review, but the gist is that every pixel in an OLED has an LED light that can produce both light and color which gives these panels an unmatched level of brightness. The real benefit is that in dark scenes you get true blacks as the pixels, or lights, are effectively turned “off” and not simply dimmed.

48-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90K 4K OLED smart Google TV with 4 Year Warranty —

55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L 4K OLED smart Google TV —

65-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 4K OLED smart Google TV —

77-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L 4K OLED smart Google TV —

83-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 4K OLED smart Google TV —

Editors' Recommendations