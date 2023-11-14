 Skip to main content
Best Black Friday 8K TV deals: Save on LG, Sony, and Samsung

John Alexander
By

If you’re a fan of high quality television viewing, you’re likely familiar with the concept of 8K television, if not personally familiar. You probably know that TVs of this style are quite expensive, though, so may have been waiting for prices to die down before buying one. That’s a logical approach, and it may be a couple of years yet before 8K programming becomes available to the masses, but with Black Friday deals already here for 2023 the shopper with an eye on the ground has a chance to get one for a steal this year. Arranged by brand, these are our favorite Black Friday TV deals on 8K TVs.

Best LG 8K TV Black Friday deals

Family watching an LG ZX 8K OLED TV.
LG

How good are LG TVs? As of today, an LG sits at the very top of our listing of the best TVS, picked for superior technically display. Naturally, other LG TVs will be good, too. List list enough includes OLED Black Friday deals, which, combined with 8K, is the highest quality image you can hope to capture on a home theater. Here are the best deals we’re seeing on their selection of 8Ks:

  • 65-inch LG 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K Smart TV —
  • 65-inch LG Nano 120Hz 8K LED-LCD Smart TV —
  • LG Signature 88-inch Class OLED Z2 8K Smart TV —

Best Sony 8K TV Black Friday deals

Sony 2022 Z9K 8K mini-LED TV.
Sony / Sony

Sony is consistently within our listings of the best TV brands. They use the well-received Sony XR chip, which provides all-around fantastic performance on the models its in. Perhaps a Sony is the TV to keep up with your 8K expectations. Here are our favorite deals from the brand for this year’s Sony TV Black Friday sales:

  • 75-inch BRAVIA XR Z9K Mini-LED 8K Smart Google TV —
  • 85-inch BRAVIA XR Z9K Mini-LED 8K Smart Google TV —

Best Samsung 8K TV Black Friday deals

Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.
Samsung / .

It is no coincidence that a Samsung is in both our best and runner-up spots for the best 8K TVs of the year. These TVs are of high quality and, usually, equally high price. Luckily for us, Samsung TV Black Friday deals are bringing the price down to where the rest of us can afford these great TVs. All of these picks are QLED TV Black Friday deals, so if you want OLED deals you’ll have to buy a Sony right now. The following represents our picks for the best deals of the season, with the first two including the models (but not necessarily the sizes) in the aforementioned 8K TVs roundup:

  • 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B —
  • 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800B —
  • 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C —
  • 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C —
  • 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —
  • 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —
  • 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —

