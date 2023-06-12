 Skip to main content
Best Buy just knocked $200 off the best Bose soundbar

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Bose Smart Soundbar 900 under a television on a countertop.

If your home theater setup needs a boost, you can get that from investing in soundbar deals. Bose, one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, is always among the prime choices when buying a new soundbar, so don’t miss this chance to get the popular Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for a discounted price of $700 from Best Buy. That’s $200 in savings on the soundbar’s original price of $900, but since we’re not sure when this offer expires, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

It’s not included in our roundup of the best soundbars — that distinction goes to the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, which we’ve identified as the best small soundbar — but the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has what it takes to breathe new life into your living room. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, as well as Bose’s own TrueSpace technology that analyzes signals and upmixes them to create full immersive, multi-channel sound experiences. Compared to the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 offers four additional speakers and ADAPTIQ, which can fine tune the device’s sound according to the room where it is placed.

You can connect the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 to your TV through an HDMI cable or optical cable, though you can also wirelessly stream music to the soundbar from your mobile device though Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect, among other options. The soundbar is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, as it features built-in microphones to listen to voice commands, and with SimpleSync, you can pair the soundbar with certain Bose headphones for private listening when you don’t want to disturb the other people in your household.

You can make the case that the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is the best soundbar made by Bose, and you won’t receive much pushback. It will be tough to find a better option than this soundbar right now, especially since you can get it for just $700 instead of $900 after a $200 discount from Best Buy. The offer will end at any moment though, so if you want to purchase the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for cheaper than usual, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

