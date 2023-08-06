One of the best Bluetooth speakers is $80 off right now

Over at Best Buy, we’ve spotted one of the better Bluetooth speaker deals for anyone that wants both quality and portability. Usually priced at $330, you can buy the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II portable Bluetooth speaker for $250 for a limited time only, meaning you save $80 off the regular price. A great speaker from a highly reputable brand, it’s sure to enrich your life. Here’s what else you need to know about it before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II portable Bluetooth speaker

One of the best Bluetooth speakers around at the moment, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II portable Bluetooth speaker is an instantly appealing proposition. It’s designed to be able to cope with a lot thanks to its IP55 rating meaning it can handle dirt, debris, and splashes, so it’s ideal for a day at the beach or as part of a pool party. It’s also great for audio with immersive 360-degree sound ensuring it’s well-suited to parties. Specifically engineered to offer deep and loud music, you’ll be impressed by how all-encompassing sound is at the party.

As well as that, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II portable Bluetooth speaker has all the practical features you could need. It’s able to remember the last eight Bluetooth devices that were linked to it, so you can easily switch between devices. It also has built-in Alexa support to rival the best smart speakers for music lovers. You can control your smart home, manage your daily schedule or simply stream music through your favorite services thanks to this feature. Its built-in microphone is competent enough for taking calls too which could be useful from the pool.

Simple to set up and easy to carry around thanks to its flexible fabric handle, you’ll also be delighted to see the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II portable Bluetooth speaker has up to 17 hours of battery life. This is sure to last you the full day of partying without a hitch.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II portable Bluetooth speaker is usually priced at $330. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $250. Instantly more appealing at this price, it’s the only speaker you’re going to need while switching between venues. Buy it now before the price shoots back up.

