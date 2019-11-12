What devices are compatible with Disney+?

After months of waiting, Disney+ is here, bringing with it all of the Star Wars, Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney Channel content you could ever want. But can you actually watch it? Without a device that supports Disney+, you won’t be able to enjoy The Mandalorian, Avengers: Endgame (and the rest of the MCU, give or take a few titles), or any of the other 600-plus shows and movies in Disney+’s huge library.

Well, we have good news: If you have a device that can stream content from Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video, you’ll probably be able to use Disney+ too. Just like Disney itself, Disney+ is everywhere.

All devices that support Disney+

The Disney+ app can be found on all major streaming boxes, mobile devices, and most game consoles, and can be accessed via all modern web browsers.

You can watch Disney+ on:

Roku

Amazon Fire and Amazon Fire TV devices

Apple TV

Chromecast

iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Android phones and tablets

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

LG smart TVs

Samsung smart TVs

Sony’s Android-based smart TVs

Web browsers

Really, the only big piece of hardware that can’t watch Disney+ is the Nintendo Switch — and that’ll change in the future if Disney has its way.

That list might look a little different than what you’ve seen in the past. Disney didn’t add support for Amazon Fire TV boxes until almost the last minute, thanks to a squabble between Disney and Amazon over advertising revenue on some of Disney’s streaming platforms.

Other hardware you might want

Unlike its peers, Disney+ includes 4K Ultra HD content with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support at no extra cost, although it’s not going to apply to every movie and TV show on the service. While new feature films and Disney+’s original series should look and sound great, don’t expect Disney’s old live-action family films or Disney+’s collection of ’90s cartoons to all support Ultra HD.

Still, if you’re shopping for hardware, for Disney+, make sure your streaming box supports 4K, and invest in a good television and an Atmos-capable receiver or soundbar. Trust us. It’s worth the extra money.

