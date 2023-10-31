The 5 best TV deals in Best Buy’s ‘Early Access’ Black Friday Sale

Best Buy is currently offering some early Black Friday discounts on TVs as part of its Early Access Sale. In it you’ll find some pretty significant discounts on 4K TVs of all different sizes. And while these are some of the more exciting TV deals we’re finding right now, in some instances you’ll be able to save even more if you’re a Best Buy Plus subscriber or a My Best Buy Total member. We’ll note where that’s applicable in our roundup below, so read onward for more information on landing some savings on one of the best TVs for your home theater.

Insignia 50-inch F30 LED 4K Fire TV — $240, was $300

A 50-inch 4K TV is a good size to suit most rooms, and the Insignia F30 has almost everything you could hope for in a TV this size. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

TCL 55-inch Q5 4K QLED Google TV — $300, was $450

TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands on the market because it provides a lot of technology at a decent price point. With the TCL Q5 4K TV you’ll be getting 4K resolution and QLED picture technology, which produces one of the best images you’ll find on a television. Smarts include all of the features of a Google TV, such as Chromecast, voice commands, and functionality with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Gamers might want to consider this TV, as it has all kinds of motion enhancement technologies for motion clarity, including Game Accelerator 120.

Samsung 75-inch TU69OT 4K Tizen TV — $580, was $750

While this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV’s sale price is listed at $630, you’ll be able to save an additional $50 if you’re a Best Buy Plus subscriber or a My Best Buy Total member. This is a pretty exceptional TV with or without the additional savings, however, as Samsung is almost always amongst the best TV brands. This TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology. It’s even able to upscale older content into modern 4K clarity. Its smart TV capabilities are powered by Tizen, which gives you instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms.

LG 86-inch UR7800 4K webOS TV — $900, was $1,250

The 86-inch LG UR7800 is another 4K TV you’ll find in this sale that offers even more savings if you’re a Best Buy Plus subscriber or a My Best Buy Total member. While its sale price is listed at $900, you can save an additional $100 and claim it for just $800 if you’re either. The TV has access to a ton of content, including more than 300 LG channels alongside access to your favorite streaming services. It’s also powered by webOS 23, which utilizes AI technology to making searching for content easier than ever.

LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,600, was $2,500

LG is one of the more premium names when it comes to TVs, and with its C3 OLED 4K you’ll be getting some amazing picture quality. In fact, LG OLED TVs have been the world’s number one OLED brand for 10 straight years. It has an AI processor that’s made exclusively for LG and converts everything you watch into modern 4K resolution. With webOS 23 and LG’s Magic Remote you find yourself searching less and streaming more when it comes to your favorite content. And an ultra-slim design makes this a great TV no matter what room you may be considering it for.

