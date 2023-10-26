 Skip to main content
Save $300 on this Epson 4K home cinema projector today

For those who are thinking about elevating their home theater setup with a projector, you should check out the Epson Home Cinema 4010. From its original price of $2,000, it’s down to $1,700 following a $300 discount from Best Buy — it’s still not cheap, but it’s going to be worth it as it will enable the best possible projector experience in your living room. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to enjoy the savings though, as we’re not sure if it will still be available when you check back tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Epson Home Cinema 4010 projector

Watch movies at home like you’re in the theater with the Epson Home Cinema 4010 projector, which features 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, HDR for brighter images, and an advanced three-chip 3LCD technology that optimizes color. The projector‘s light source offers 2,400 lumens that’s right around the recommendation of our guide on how to choose a home theater projector if you’re planning to use it during the day or while the lights are on.

The Epson Home Cinema 4010 is capable of creating viewable screen sizes of between 50 inches to 300 inches, and with a lens that can shift vertically and horizontally, you’re free to choose where to place it when setting up the projector. It also comes with dual HDMI inputs so you can have two sources connected at all times, a remote so you can control it from anywhere in the room, and a UHE 250W lamp that can last for up to 5,000 hours before requiring a replacement if you activate ECO mode.

Not all projector deals are worth buying, as some devices will disappoint you with their performance. That certainly won’t be the case with the Epson Home Cinema 4010, which you can get with a $300 discount from Best Buy so you’ll only have to pay $1,700 instead of $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but once you have the Epson Home Cinema 4010 up and running, you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny. You need to complete the transaction as soon as possible though, because we don’t think the offer will last very long, and stocks may already be running low.

