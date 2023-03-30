Get this 75-inch 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy

Best Buy always has a great reputation for excellent TV deals and the one we’ve just spotted is no different. Currently, you can buy a 75-inch Hisense A6 4K TV for $550 meaning you save $60 off the regular price of $610. It’s a relatively modest saving but one that soon adds up on an already excellently priced TV. If you’re looking to buy a new TV and you don’t want to spend too much while still benefiting from a large display, this could be the one for you. Here’s what we know.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV

Hisense features in our look at the best TV brands thanks to being great at offering lots of variety within its range of TVs. A reliable make these days, its quality is pretty good for the price. That’s reflected in the 75-inch Hisense A6 4K TV. Besides its 4K display, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10 support so you get brighter and more vibrant colors. A dedicated sports mode automatically adjusts the picture to accommodate all your sporting needs, ensuring motion looks smoother. There’s also a Game Mode Plus which provides variable refresh rates, an auto low-latency mode and other ways to help you get the best from your gaming time.

During moments of downtime, you’ll appreciate how simple Google TV is to use with it easy to find all your favorite streaming services in one place. There’s also Google Assistant support so you can speak your commands to the TV while also controlling your smart home devices like your lights if you choose to. There’s Chromecast built-in as well for easy casting from your other devices. The 75-inch Hisense A6 4K TV may not be one of the best TVs money can buy, but at this price, it’s still very much worth considering.

Usually priced at $610, the 75-inch Hisense A6 4K TV is down to $550 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A saving of $60 soon adds up on an already well-priced TV. If you’re looking for a large display without breaking the bank, this could be the one for you.

Editors' Recommendations