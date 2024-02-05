 Skip to main content
Amazon just knocked a massive 45% off this 75-inch ULED 4K TV

One of the best TV deals right now comes from Amazon. Today, you can buy the Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV for $630 meaning you save a huge $520 off the usual price of $1,150. Working out as 45% off the regular price, this is a very good deal that’s perfectly timed if you’re looking for a last-minute TV for the Super Bowl. Want to know more about it before you buy? Read on while we take you through everything else you might wish to know about it.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV

Already appealing due to its great size, the Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV is more than just your regular large 4K TV. It’s also packed with key features such as QLED technology so its layer of quantum dots provides you with purer and richer colors that mean a more accurate picture as you watch. Creating over a billion color combinations, it’s perfect for a vibrant experience watching movies or playing games, just like the best QLED TVs.

There’s also Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ built in so you get stunning realism and a more cinematic experience. Capably handling fast-moving action, Motion Rate 240 technology means no risk of motion blur, much like with many of the very best TVs. Up to 600 nits peak brightness across up to 220 local dimming zones makes it good in many different lighting situations while there’s a dedicated gaming mode for avid players.

For convenience, the Alexa voice remote means you can speak to your TV to issue commands to adjust volume, playback, and more, saving you from typing in commands. Fire TV is built-in which is a great operating system for finding everything you might want to watch and all via seemingly every streaming app you can think of. You can also wirelessly connect soundbars, headphones and other Bluetooth devices. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety and is well worth checking out in this price range. The TV even looks good in your living room thanks to its bezel-less design.

Packed with all the key essentials, the Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV is usually priced at $1,150. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $630 so you’re saving a massive $520 off the regular price. Check it out now if you want a reliable large-screen TV for less.

