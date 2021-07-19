Disney has recently confirmed a price increase for ESPN+ by a dollar a month beginning in August, bringing it up to $6.99 (and from $59.99 to $69.99 for the yearly subscription). If you were already hesitant about paying for ESPN+ (especially in off seasons) or you’d like to try a different sports app, you may be wondering how to cancel the service. Here’s how to get it done fast, with tips on canceling through Google Play, Apple, or Roku as needed.

Note: ESPN+ does not offer refunds or credits for partially used billing periods. Your current month’s fees are already gone for good — but if you want to save money next month, it’s important to act now.

Cancel on your web browser

This method is designed for those who signed up directly on the ESPN+ website or otherwise have an ESPN+ login that you can use. It’s simple and direct!

Step 1: Head to your login page and log in with your ESPN+ information.

Step 2: Select your Profile icon in the upper-right corner of the ESPN+ screen.

Step 3: Select your ESPN+ Subscription from the left-side menu, and confirm that you want to Manage it.

Step 4: You’ll now see your subscription details. On this menu, choose Cancel Subscription.

Step 5: Select Finish and ESPN+ will be canceled. You will receive an email confirming that the cancellation worked.

Note that ESPN+ will generally remember your login information even after your cancellation. This will allow you to reactivate an ESPN+ subscription in the future. That may be an attractive option if you are only interested in signing up for a specific season, so keep your login information around for next time.

Cancel with the Google Play Store

Did you sign up through your Android device or download and subscribe to the app from the Google Play Store? Here’s how to quickly unsubscribe the same way.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device (you can also do this from other devices, although the steps may vary slightly).

Step 2: Look for the three-line Hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner and select it, then select Subscriptions.

Step 3: You should now be able to see all your current subscriptions. Select ESPN+ from the list.

Step 4: Select Cancel Subscription to end the service and stop payments.

Cancel with Apple/iOS

Those who signed up through Apple’s interface on an iOS device can quickly cancel ESPN+ in the same way. We have a full guide to canceling Apple subscriptions this way, but if you want the quick details, here’s what to do:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iOS device.

Step 2: At the top, select your Name to see your Apple ID settings. You may need to sign in to your Apple account at this point.

Step 3: Choose Subscriptions from the first menu at the top of your profile.

Step 4: The new window should now should your current subscriptions through Apple. Select ESPN+ to continue.

Step 5: Select Cancel Subscription and confirm that’s what you want to do.

Cancel with Roku

Those who signed up via Roku can also choose to cancel the same way. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Head to the Roku login page and log in with your information. It’s easiest to do this on your computer with this link, but you can also manage subscriptions from your Roku platform on your TV.

Step 2: Select Manage Your Subscriptions from the menu.

Step 3: View your subscriptions and their terms to find ESPN+. Select Unsubscribe next to the app.

Step 4: Confirm that you want to end your ESPN+ subscription.

Bundling options for ESPN+

Disney is also encouraging bundling multiple streaming services by keeping its ESPN+ bundle price the same if you also package in Hulu and Disney+. That’s a viable option if you want to combine services or are interested in adding a new service while keeping your old ESPN pricing. We have a guide on what you should know about this particular bundle before you buy.

If you already have ESPN+ via the bundle and want to opt-out even though the price is the same, you will have to log into Disney+ and unsubscribe from your bundle entirely, wait until the latest period ends, and subscribe to services individually.

