How to connect headphones to an Amazon Fire TV device

The Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, and the many Fire TV-powered smart TVs are incredible streaming devices. Packed with apps and games, one simple Wi-Fi connection unlocks a full world of entertainment. But not everyone is going to want to hear your explosion-filled bingeing of The Boys. Fortunately, you’ll be able to pair your wireless headphones or earbuds to a Fire TV device.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need An Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV-powered smart TV

A pair of wireless headphones or earbuds

A 3.5mm to RCA audio adapter (for wired headphones)

The only tools you’ll need to complete this easy task are a Fire TV device and your Bluetooth headphones of choice. Whether it’s a pair of AirPods Pro or a budget-friendly JLabs product, our step-by-step guide applies to all wireless in-ear and over-ear products.

We even have some info on how to connect a wired headset to your Fire TV device, although this method require some other equipment (more on that later).

How to connect wireless headphones to a Fire TV device

Step 1: First, you’ll want to put your headphones into pairing mode.

Step 2: Grab your Fire Stick remote and go to Settings > Controllers & Bluetooth Devices.

Step 3: Choose Other Bluetooth Devices > Add Bluetooth Devices.

Step 4: Your headphones should appear in the device queue. Navigate over to them with the remote and hit Select. After a few moments, your wireless headphones or earbuds should connect to your Fire TV device.

Step 5: You can also unpair your headphones from your Fire TV device by following all the same steps. Once you select your headphones, you’ll be able to press the Menu button on your remote to complete the unpairing.

Note: Whether you own a Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV-powered smart TV, the pairing/unpairing process is exactly the same.

Connect headphones to a Fire TV device using an Alexa remote

If you happen to own a Fire TV device that came with the Alexa Voice Remote Pro or standard Alexa Voice Remote, or you purchased one separately and paired it to your Fire TV device, you can use voice commands to expedite your headphone-pairing process.

Step 1: If you have a Voice Remote Pro, press the Alexa button and say “Pair Bluetooth headphones.” If you have the regular Voice Remote, press the headphone button.

You’ll be taken to the Add Device screen on your Fire TV.

Step 2: Now it’s time to put your headphones in pairing mode. Once your Fire TV detects them, highlight them and hit Select to pair.

Can I use wired headphones with a Fire TV device?

Amazon doesn’t make a version of the Fire TV remote with a built-in headphone jack. While this eliminates the capability of wiring a headset directly to your Fire TV device, there’s technically a workaround, but you’re going to need some other equipment, specifically, a TV, AV receiver, or soundbar with analog audio outputs.

If your wired headphones use a standard 3.5mm connection, you’ll need to invest in a 3.5mm to RCA audio adapter. Plug the RCA male ends into the left-right audio outputs on your TV, AV receiver, or soundbar, then plug your headphones into the 3.5mm end.

This connectivity method treats your TV, AV receiver, or soundbar as the main audio output device. As long as your Fire TV device is connected to one of the three components, you should be able to hear sound through your wired headset.

