How to connect the Sonos Ace to a Sonos soundbar

By
sonos ace review 00053
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

It was only a matter of time before Sonos graced the world with a pair of noise-canceling headphones. For years, the company has been revered for its wireless speakers, soundbars, and other AV peripherals, which brings us to the release of the Sonos Ace. These ANC cans offer a comfortable fit, excellent performance, and a very cool feature called TV Audio Swap.

About as literal as it sounds, TV Audio Swap lets you listen to whatever audio is being routed through a Sonos soundbar, be it the Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam (Gen 1 and 2), or Sonos Ray, with your Sonos Ace headphones. Of course, both devices will need to be set up properly for this ability to work, so we went ahead and created these step-by-step instructions to get your Sonos gear linked up.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A pair of Sonos Ace headphones

  • A Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam (Gen 1 or 2), or Sonos Ray soundbar

  • Access to the Sonos app

Sonos Ace inside travel case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

How to set up and use TV Audio Swap

The feature that allows you to link and share audio between your Sonos Ace headphones and a Sonos soundbar is called TV Audio Swap. Here's how to set it up:

Step 1: To get things started, grab whatever phone or tablet you have the Sonos app installed on. If this is the first time you’ve opened the app, you’ll also need to create a Sonos account.

Step 2: Once you’re logged in, go ahead and tap the System Settings gear icon at the top-right corner of the screen.

Sonos Ace lying flat.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Step 3: Select the Sonos Ace headphones from the list of registered Sonos devices.

Step 4: Scroll to the bottom of the settings panel and tap Add TV Audio Swap.

Step 5: Tap the Set Up button that appears, then pick your Sonos Arc, Beam, or Ray soundbar from the list of devices. If one of these soundbars is the only Sonos soundbar you own, you can just tap Continue.

Step 6: At this point, TV Audio Swap should be activated. Go ahead and test by putting on a movie or show. If all sound is coming out of your Sonos Ace headphones and you can control the volume of the onscreen content using the cans, you’re in good shape!

Sonos Ace with a Sonos Arc.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

How to send audio back to a Sonos soundbar

When you’ve had your fill of headset audio, sending audio back to your Sonos soundbar couldn’t be easier, and there are actually two methods:

Step 1: If you don’t feel like popping into the Sonos app, just press and hold the main Content Key on the right ear cup of your Sonos Ace headphones. Doing so will automatically send sound back to your Sonos soundbar.

Step 2: You can also reverse the TV Audio Swap using the Sonos app. Simply open the app and tap the yellow Swap Back button. As long as you’ve been playing sound to the Sonos Ace, this button should be visible.

Step 3: If sound is already playing through the Sonos soundbar, the Swap Back option will be replaced with a white Swap button, which will route sound to your Sonos Ace headset. You can also use the Sonos app to enable and disable Spatial Audio and head tracking for the Sonos Ace.

What Sonos soundbars use TV Audio Swap?

Sonos' TV Audio Swap feature is available for the Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam (Gen 1 and 2), and Sonos Ray.

Is Sound Swap the same as TV Audio Swap?

In a way, yes. Sound Swap and TV Audio Swap are wireless Sonos features that allow you to instantly share audio between two different Sonos speakers. Here's where they differ, though: Sound Swap is only for Sonos Roam speakers, and TV Audio Swap is only for Sonos Ace headphones and the Sonos Arc, Beam, and Ray soundbars.

In the case of Sound Swap, when you press and hold the play/pause button of the speaker, the Sonos Roam device will grab audio from a nearby Sonos speaker or speaker group.

How do I connect the Sonos Ace to a Bluetooth device?

Whether you’re an iOS devotee or Android fan, you’re going to want to learn how to pair your new Sonos Ace headphones to your favorite Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices. Luckily, we have an entire guide to walk you through the process, complete with its own set of answered FAQs.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Maybe I had the Sonos Ace headphones all wrong
Phil Nickinson wearing the Sonos Ace headphones.

We talk a lot about headphones here internally. Sometimes it’s pretty straightforward, just a matter of putting them through their paces and putting what we think into words. Other times there’s a lot more back and forth. What does a particular set of cans or buds mean? Where does it fall in terms of the big picture for a particular company?

That last part has been the crux of our conversation regarding the Sonos Ace headphones. We’ve been talking about these things for years. That’s how far back the rumors and leaks go — and chances are Sonos has been working on them even longer than that.

Read more
Best soundbars of 2024: a sound upgrade for your TV
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

The best TVs can do a litany of wonderful things, from stunning picture quality at huge sizes to built-in smart features. But one thing we know, almost universally, that isn't wonderful about most TVs is their built-in sound.

This is why we often recommend adding a separate soundbar system because it's one of the best and most affordable ways to drastically improve your TV's audio situation, especially if you can't afford a set of speakers or a full surround sound configuration.

Read more
How to connect a turntable to a Sonos speaker
Sonos Era 100, beside a turntable.

You've spent years and hundreds -- maybe thousands -- of dollars building the ultimate Sonos-networked sound system to have digital music flowing throughout your home. But like so many others recently, you've found your gaze turning to today's newest old fad — vinyl — and are wondering if you can connect a turntable to your sweet Sonos setup and avoid shelling out for a whole new analog sound system.

Good news: you can. And with some of the latest additions to Sonos' lineup, like the Sonos Era 100,Sonos Era 300 speakers, and most recently, the Sonos Move 2, there are more options than ever for connecting a record player to Sonos speakers so you can get to spinning. Doing this will allow you to select the turntable line input through the Sonos app, like usual, and play your vinyl through your Sonos speakers, to multiple rooms if you have that set up.

Read more