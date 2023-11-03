 Skip to main content
This is your chance to get a 50-inch 4K TV for only $200

If you’re looking for one of the best TVs under $500, you should take a look at the 50-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV. It comes in at well under that price point, as today it’s marked all the way down to just $200 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $100, as it would regularly set you back $300. It also comes with some enticing freebies. With a purchase of this TV you’ll get three free months of Apple TV+, a free month of FuboTV, and four months of SiriusXM.

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K Fire TV

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, a 50-inch TV is a good size for almost any space, and the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has a lot to offer on the stat sheet. Like all of the best TVs, it presents your favorite content in 4K resolution, and it’s even able to upscale older content into the 4K as you watch. HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharp contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals, which makes this TV a great option for gamers.

This is also a smart TV. This brings with it all sorts of modern smart features. These include Alexa voice controls, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily control your entertainment, search across apps, and switch inputs, while Apple AirPlay allows you to share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to the TV with just the touch of a button. The Insignia 50-inch F30 Smart TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

While it would regularly set you back $300, the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K Fire TV is only $200 at Best Buy right now. That’s a savings of $100, and freebies such as access to Apple TV+, FuboTV, and SiriusXM all increase the savings even further.

