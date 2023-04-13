 Skip to main content
Usually $650, this 70-inch 4K TV is discounted to $430 at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Best Buy has slashed the price of the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV to just $430, for savings of $220 on its original price of $650. If you’ve been waiting for a sign that you should upgrade your home theater setup with a larger screen, this is probably it. You’ll have to hurry if you want to make this purchase though, because there will be a lot of shoppers who’ll want to take advantage of this offer, which we expect to end very soon.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV features  a 70-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, both of which are present in all of the best TVs. You’ll be able to watch your favorite content with sharp details and vivid colors, with everything upscaled to 4K quality. Completing the cinematic experience is DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio that places you in the middle of the action.

As it’s a smart TV that runs on the Amazon Fire TV platform, you’ll never run out of things to watch on the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. That’s because you can easily access all of the popular streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video — you’re only limited by how much you’re willing to spend on subscriptions. As a bonus, every purchase of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV comes with three free months of Apple TV+, a four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, and 30 days of FuboTV. The operating system also integrates Amazon’s Alexa, which will recognize voice commands for functions such as searching across apps, switching input sources, and controlling playback through the 4K TV’s Alexa Voice Remote.

You won’t find many TV deals that will provide better value for money than this one — the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with a $220 discount, which brings its price down to a more affordable $430 from its sticker price of $650. Chances are high that the offer won’t be around when you wake up tomorrow, so if you’re already looking forward to watching shows and movies in your living room or bedroom on Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, you’ve got not choice but to buy it right now.

