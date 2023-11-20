 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 70-inch 4K TV is discounted to $400 at Best Buy for Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
By
Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.
Best Buy

If you want a huge TV at a fantastic price, look no further than the Black Friday TV deals going on at Best Buy today. You can buy an Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV for $400 instead of $600 so you save $200 off the regular price. Ideal if you want a huge TV without spending too much, it’s one of the better Black Friday deals you can currently snap up today. Here’s anything else you might wish to know about it before buying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV

While Insignia isn’t one of the best TV brands, it is Best Buy’s own brand so you can expect a certain amount of quality to it. It offers all the essentials like HDR so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It also has an LED-backlit screen to ensure it’s reliable as well as stays bright as needed. There’s also DTS Studio Sound which helps provide more realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback compared to regular TVs.

If you want to hook up a soundbar, you can do easily enough with HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC support with the latter saving you from an extra cable being needed. For watching shows or movies, Fire TV is built-in so you can easily find over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes across all your favorite streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and many others. You can also use voice controls to find something to watch thanks to Alexa support at the touch of a button on the remote.

Don't Miss:

If you want to stream something from your Apple device, you can also do it through Apple AirPlay making it simple to share your videos, photos, music, and other content.

Packing all the essentials you could need, while the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV isn’t one of the best TVs, it will delight many people at this price. Down to $400 from $600, you save $200 off the regular price making it a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a large TV for less. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals: TVs, Fire Sticks, and more
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the screen.

Amazon's Fire TV is one of the most popular streaming platforms, and it's available as a built-in operating system in the retailer's own TVs or as a replacement through the brand's streaming devices. If you're interested, you shouldn't miss Amazon Black Friday deals, as there's huge discounts that are available for the shopping holiday. Whether you're planning to buy a new TV, or you want to access the platform on your current TV, there's an offer out there for you -- but you have to hurry because we're not sure how long stocks will last.
Best Fire TV Black Friday deals

The simplest way to get Fire TV is to buy a TV that's powered by the platform, and Amazon has its own line of TVs that ships with the operating system -- through there are other brands that also load their TVs with it. You'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and you can use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback and searching for content through Amazon's Alexa. The deals below include options at various sizes, including 55-inch TV Black Friday deals, 65-inch TV Black Friday deals, 70-inch TV Black Friday deals and 32-inch TV Black Friday deals. You have to act fast if you've got an eye on any of these Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals though, as they may expire at any moment.

Read more
The best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals on Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 75 Inch TV Deals

As far as TVs go, 75-inches is the sweet spot for most -- big enough to cover a living room wall with some great viewing angles, but not so expensive that it's going to empty your wallet with inordinate costs, either. But at full price, 75-inch TVs can still be somewhat expensive, especially depending on the brand you choose. Except during Black Friday and Cyber Week, one of the best times of the year to capitalize on excellent deals.

Right now, a ton of early Black Friday deals are going live, across a host of retailers, and on a wide variety of goods and electronics. So, here we are, in the ideal time of the year to nab an excellent 75-inch TV deal, but where do you start? We've gone ahead and gathered up some of the best Black Friday TV deals available right now, just to make things a bit simpler for everybody. These cover some of the best QLED TV Black Friday deals and one of the best OLED TV Black Friday deals.

Read more
The best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals from LG, Samsung, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 70 Inch TV Deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals currently available are for 70-inch TVs. We've scoured the internet and found the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals that are underway at the moment. Many of these offers include the best TV brands so not only are you getting a huge TV, but you're getting great quality too. We've looked at both budget friendly TVs as well as high-end premium panels for anyone seeking one of the best TVs. If you want to know all about the best 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment, keep reading while we take you through everything including one particularly awesome highlight.
Best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $400, $600
If you've figured out what size TV will fit well in your home and you know you can go big, you don't have to spend a fortune to do so. That's where the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is so tempting. It has all the essentials you could need. Besides being a huge 4K TV, it has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide range of color details and sharper contrasts. That means brighter whites and deeper blacks. Being an LED-backlit LCD screen, you also get a brighter image as needed. It also supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver if you want superior sound. It won't be immediately essential as there's DTS Studio Sound built-in to provide you with superior audio quality than regular TVs in this price range.

Read more