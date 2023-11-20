If you want a huge TV at a fantastic price, look no further than the Black Friday TV deals going on at Best Buy today. You can buy an Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV for $400 instead of $600 so you save $200 off the regular price. Ideal if you want a huge TV without spending too much, it’s one of the better Black Friday deals you can currently snap up today. Here’s anything else you might wish to know about it before buying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV

While Insignia isn’t one of the best TV brands, it is Best Buy’s own brand so you can expect a certain amount of quality to it. It offers all the essentials like HDR so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It also has an LED-backlit screen to ensure it’s reliable as well as stays bright as needed. There’s also DTS Studio Sound which helps provide more realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback compared to regular TVs.

If you want to hook up a soundbar, you can do easily enough with HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC support with the latter saving you from an extra cable being needed. For watching shows or movies, Fire TV is built-in so you can easily find over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes across all your favorite streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and many others. You can also use voice controls to find something to watch thanks to Alexa support at the touch of a button on the remote.

If you want to stream something from your Apple device, you can also do it through Apple AirPlay making it simple to share your videos, photos, music, and other content.

Packing all the essentials you could need, while the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV isn’t one of the best TVs, it will delight many people at this price. Down to $400 from $600, you save $200 off the regular price making it a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a large TV for less. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

