This waterproof Bluetooth speaker doubles as a portable charger, and it’s $30 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
A JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker sits on a beach.

Higher temperatures are here to stay, and whether for the beach or the backyard, a portable speaker is a good summer investment. There’s some savings to be had on the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy today. The popular speaker is marked down to just $150, which is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $180. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and four free months of SiriusXM.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker

JBL has been making quality portable speakers for some time, with some of them ranking among the best Bluetooth speakers and the best wireless speakers. One of its more popular models is the JBL Charge 5, which is the newest version of its Charge lineup. It produces high quality sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. These deliver rich and clear audio. They sound great with music but can playback movies and other entertainment with great fidelity by connecting to a laptop or other Bluetooth device. The speaker is able to connect to two smartphones or tablets at a time, which makes source audio swappable and a potential community experience.

One great thing to know about the JBL Charge 5 portable speaker is that it’s IP67 waterproof and rustproof. This makes it a great option for the beach, the park, or rainy barbecues in the backyard. It’s able to reach up to 20 hours of playtime on a single battery charge, and it also has a built-in powerbank that allows you to charge your other devices. This will keep the party going longer should anybody’s smartphone battery start running low. The JBL Charge 5 can connect to a second JBL Charge 5 with PartyBoost mode. This allows the speakers to work together to produce stereo sound or fill larger spaces with music.

While the JBL Charge 5 would regularly cost $180, today you can grab it at Best Buy for $150. This is a $50 savings, and further savings are available in the form of four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and four free months of SiriusXM, both of which are great ways to start putting the speaker to use.

