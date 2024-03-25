We’ve said it time and time again. Today’s TVs don’t do sound very well, even the very best TVs out there. They’re just too slim to have the heft required to make a big sound. As a result, we look to the best soundbars and subwoofers to get something worth listening to. But, they can be expensive and upgrading your sound system right after shelling out money for a great TV can be hard to bear. That’s why we like deals like this one on the LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer kit. It’s originally a $600 bundle of goodies, brought down by $200 to $400 and it can be yours by tapping the button below and adding it to your Best Buy cart. Keep reading to learn more about the kit and why we — as well as ordinary customers — like this kit so much.

Why you should buy the LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer kit

This kit features components with a lot of modern touches that you’ll really approve of. For example, it uses an AI system to calibrate its sound output based on the shape and characteristics of your room. Then, while gaming, you’ll find that it is compatible with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which is now becoming standard on TVs. It also pairs wonderfully with your LG TV, sharing processing power with the TV to give smart sound output and connecting wirelessly to it via LG’s WOWCAST technology.

Another big bonus of this set is that it comes with a subwoofer. As mentioned in our soundbar evaluation guide, they aren’t fully required and you may feel just fine without one but if you watch any sort of programming with deep rumbles or bass hits, your enjoyment of your system will skyrocket with the inclusion. The subwoofer included in this set has an open front port, letting big sound out easily. Able to be connected wirelessly, it will also be convenient to place in your home.

To upgrade your TV’s sound system and save $200 just tap the button below. Remember, this soundbar is typically going to cost you $600, but now it is just $400. If it really isn’t your style, however, be sure to go check out more soundbar deals.

