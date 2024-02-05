One of the more tempting TV deals around for anyone who wants a supremely stylish TV that also looks amazing, LG has $300 off its distinctive LG Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Usually priced at $2,000, the 55-inch model is down to $1,700 for a limited time when you buy direct from LG with the $300 discount making it instantly more tempting. If you’re in the market for a new TV and want something a little different, you’re going to love this. Take a look below at what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV

With LG being one of the best TV brands around, especially when it comes to OLED TVs, you can’t go wrong when buying the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Self-lit pixels mean that you get the deepest blacks and the most vibrant colors possible, all within one scene with everything you’re looking at truly popping on screen.

With the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV, you get the same Brightness Booster technology that some of the best OLED TVs provide, meaning you get more luminance no matter where you place the TV. The latest a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K ensures that the TV is capable of automatically adjusting your settings so you get the best picture and sound experience at all times, all based on what you’re watching.

The TV also has key features for cinematic style viewing like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support, as well as Cinema HDR. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos support as well as AI Acoustic Tuning and Clear Voice Pro, while LG’s fantastic Filmmaker Mode and Game Mode automatically kick in as needed, saving you plenty of effort. Specific gaming technologies like Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, variable refresh rates, ALLM, and HGiG all enhance the experience as you play.

However, the most iconic thing about the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV is its style. Having been showcased at Milan Design Week in 2022, it has a gorgeous beige fabric frame which makes it cosy and soft looking, while rounded edges also add to the class. Placed on an easel of sorts, it looks more like a work of art than your average TV. That makes sense because you can actually use it to display works of art if you want, while the back has a media shelf for storing books, magazines and more. It’s a true cut above the rest in terms of practicality compared to the best TVs.

Stunning in every way, the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV ordinarily costs $2,000. Right now, you can buy it direct from LG for $1,700 so you save $300. A gorgeous addition to your living space, you’ll love everything about the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

