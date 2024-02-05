 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG’s stunning rival to Samsung’s 55-inch Frame TV is $300 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
LG Objet Posé OLED TV.
LG

One of the more tempting TV deals around for anyone who wants a supremely stylish TV that also looks amazing, LG has $300 off its distinctive LG Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Usually priced at $2,000, the 55-inch model is down to $1,700 for a limited time when you buy direct from LG with the $300 discount making it instantly more tempting. If you’re in the market for a new TV and want something a little different, you’re going to love this. Take a look below at what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV

With LG being one of the best TV brands around, especially when it comes to OLED TVs, you can’t go wrong when buying the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Self-lit pixels mean that you get the deepest blacks and the most vibrant colors possible, all within one scene with everything you’re looking at truly popping on screen.

With the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV, you get the same Brightness Booster technology that some of the best OLED TVs provide, meaning you get more luminance no matter where you place the TV. The latest a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K ensures that the TV is capable of automatically adjusting your settings so you get the best picture and sound experience at all times, all based on what you’re watching.

Related

The TV also has key features for cinematic style viewing like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support, as well as Cinema HDR. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos support as well as AI Acoustic Tuning and Clear Voice Pro, while LG’s fantastic Filmmaker Mode and Game Mode automatically kick in as needed, saving you plenty of effort. Specific gaming technologies like Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, variable refresh rates, ALLM, and HGiG all enhance the experience as you play.

However, the most iconic thing about the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV is its style. Having been showcased at Milan Design Week in 2022, it has a gorgeous beige fabric frame which makes it cosy and soft looking, while rounded edges also add to the class. Placed on an easel of sorts, it looks more like a work of art than your average TV. That makes sense because you can actually use it to display works of art if you want, while the back has a media shelf for storing books, magazines and more. It’s a true cut above the rest in terms of practicality compared to the best TVs.

Stunning in every way, the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV ordinarily costs $2,000. Right now, you can buy it direct from LG for $1,700 so you save $300. A gorgeous addition to your living space, you’ll love everything about the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Delivered for the Super Bowl: This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

There's not long left until the Super Bowl but there are still some great TV deals around so that you can watch the game in style. One major highlight is being able to buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV for just $1,700 from Best Buy, saving $600 off the regular price of $2,300. While it's still not exactly cheap, it is a huge discount on a highly sought-after TV.

As with all the best TV deals, we can't guarantee how long this TV will stay at this price. It's one of the best around and it was previously part of a brief sale by Best Buy, meaning it's staying well-priced for longer than we expected. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED is truly something special and that goes for far more than just watching the Super Bowl. Here's what to expect when you buy the A80L today.

Read more
Need a 4K streaming device? The Roku Express 4K+ is 25% off today
Roku Express 4K+.

If the most recent TV deal you purchased didn’t offer the best smart TV experience, a dedicated streaming device will solve all that, and often for a surprisingly low price. For instance, you can buy the Roku Express 4K+ streaming player right now from Walmart for $29 so you’re saving $10 off the regular price of $39. An ideal addition to any home thanks to its super smart features, here’s a quick look at why you’ll want to buy it.

Why you should buy the Roku Express 4K+
One of the best streaming devices around, the Roku Express 4K+ is a delight to use. It takes seconds to plug in before offering a super smooth streaming experience, even with multiple devices connected to your network.

Read more
Perfect for the Super Bowl: This 77-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

If you’re shopping for a new 4K TV one of the best TV deals is on the 77-inch model of the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV today. It would normally set you back $3,300, but Best Buy currently has it discounted to $2,700. An OLED TV offers one of the best pictures you’ll find in a 4K TV, which makes this deal and its $600 in savings worth considering. Best Buy is also including free delivery with a purchase, which is a nice freebie for such a large product.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV
As TV picture technology goes nowadays, QLED and OLED TVs generally produce the best picture available. That puts the Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV in prime position to be one of the most impressive, most immersive 4K TVs you’ve come across. This makes it perfect for watching the Super Bowl but it will also break in nicely with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Like you’ll find with many of the best TVs, it produces a 4K image that’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s even capable of upscaling older content into the modern clarity of 4K.

Read more