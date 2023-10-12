If you want a massive TV in your living room but you didn’t catch a good offer from Amazon’s Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, then you may want to purchase the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV from Best Buy instead. From its original price of $3,500, it’s discounted by $800 to $2,700 — it’s not what you’d call affordable, but it’s actually a steal for a 4K TV that’s this large. You’re going to have to hurry with the transaction if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure when it will go back to its regular price.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Before you think about buying the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, you should consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. Once you’ve confirmed that you do, then you should go ahead with buying this huge screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive cinematic experience, and access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ through LG’s webOS platform. If it’s not in use, you can activate the TV’s Art Gallery mode to display painting and photos so that it will blend into your space.

The 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV features LG’s OLED technology, which is its calling card as one of the best TV brands. Between OLED and QLED, the benefits of OLED TVs like this one include perfect black levels, superior response time, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort.

For those who have been waiting for the perfect offer among TV deals for a gigantic display, this could be it — the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV for $2,700 from Best Buy, for savings of $800 on its original price of $3,500. It’s still not cheap, but if you’ve got the cash, this purchase will definitely be worth it. You’ll need to push through with the purchase as soon as possible though, because you will regret if the discount ends before you complete the transaction. Don’t hold yourself back, act now.

