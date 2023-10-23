 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dreaming of a big TV? This 86-inch LG 4K TV is under $1,000 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV
LG

For families who’ve always wanted a massive TV in their living room, don’t miss this chance to get the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV for less than $1,000 from Best Buy. Instead of $1,250, you’ll only have to pay $900, for savings of $350. Opportunities like this don’t happen often, so if you’re interested, you shouldn’t hesitate to complete the transaction. Get this large screen for cheaper than usual by proceeding with the purchase right now, because if you wait until tomorrow, its price may be back to normal.

Why you should buy the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV

Before buying the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV, you should first make sure that you’ve got enough space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy. Once you’ve confirmed that you do, then you can go ahead with your purchase with confidence, as it’s made by one of the best TV brands. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be watching your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and vivid colors, and with LG’s a5 AI Processor Gen 6, color and contrast will automatically be adjusted to optimal settings depending on ambient light.

The 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV is powered by LG’s webOS 23 platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, while also providing content recommendations based on your preferences. Gamers, meanwhile, will be able to easily customize the gaming experience from their video game consoles because all of the relevant settings are in one place through the LG Game Optimizer.

Related

If you’ve been dreaming of upgrading your home theater setup with a gigantic display but the TV deals that you’ve come across before are still beyond your budget, this may be what you’ve been waiting for — the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV with a $350 discount from Best Buy, which brings its price down to $900 from $1,250. There are a lot of shoppers who would be interested in this offer though, so if you want to make sure that you get the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV for less than $1,000, you should buy it now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This 55-inch Mini-LED QLED TV is discounted from $580 to $380 today
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

If you love watching sports, there's no better upgrade to your living room or home theater system than a great TV like this 55-inch TV from Hisense. It comes packed with features for pretty much everybody, and even better, there's a surprisingly good deal on it right now from Best Buy. While it usually costs $580, you can grab it right now for just $380, saving you a good chunk.

Why you should buy the Hisense 55-inch U6 4K TV
So, what makes the Hisense U6 so great for watching sports? Well, for starters, it carries many of the big HDR standards, including HDR10+ and HLG, and if you aren't familiar with the latter, it's the HDR standard used by some broadcasters. That means if you're watching a supported stream, you'll get some incredible colors and image reproduction that will make you feel as if you're right there. The high-quality HDR is also helped by the Mini-LED array of lights behind the panel, which gives a wider range of color brightness and control than you'd find with a standard TV. That means deeper blacks and an overall brighter TV, so you can put the TV in a well-lit room without worrying about it trying to overcome reflections.

Read more
You won’t believe how cheap this 50-inch QLED TV is at Best Buy
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV on a white background.

If you didn't think QLED TV deals can go below $300, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out that the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is currently available for a very cheap $270 from Best Buy. The $130 discount on its sticker price of $400 may not last long though, as we think there will be a lot of interest in this offer. If you're already looking forward to watching on this TV from the comfort of your living room, then you shouldn't hesitate to complete the purchase.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL, one of the best TV brands that's known for the value of its products, is one of the mainstays in our list of the best QLED TVs. That should give you an idea of what to expect from the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV -- with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen for sharp details, support for the most advanced HDR formats to enable accurate colors, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D sound, it offers much more than other TVs with similar prices. With Google TV, you'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services, and because the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, you'll be able to use voice commands to control it.

Read more
This clearance sale gets you an 8K TV for less than $1,000
The Samsung QN700B QLED 8K TV with a wave on the screen, while mounted to a wall.

If you define a TV's quality by the amount of pixels it contains, not its size, then this is one of the best TV deals you can shop. It's for the Samsung 55-inch Class QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, which is surprisingly under $1,000. This is available to you as part of a clearance deal through Best Buy, which you can see if you tap the button below. There, you'll find what could arguably compete for a slot amongst the best 8K TVs at a price of just $960. That's $640 less than the typical $1,600, meaning that this is an absurdly great time to save.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Class QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV
The first and most important thing to consider about the Samsung QN700B is how much you'll appreciate its resolution, as the resolution is its primary feature. 4K TVs, which are the next step "down" (they're still really good), are 2160p. An 8K TV like the Samsung QN700B is 4320p. Though this number is exactly double the former number it actually represents four times the quality. What once was one pixel has become four. To put it into perspective, Samsung reports the Samsung QN700B has 33 million pixels.

Read more