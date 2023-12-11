 Skip to main content
Usually $450, this LG surround sound system is on sale for $300

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG S75QR 5.1.2 Channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer on a white background.
LG

If you’re not satisfied with the audio output of your TV, taking advantage of soundbar deals is the go-to solution. For an affordable way of setting up your home theater system with surround sound, go for the LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $150 discount that pulls its price down to just $300 from $450. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose your chance at the savings, so if you think this soundbar is the perfect addition to your living room, don’t hesitate with the purchase.

Why you should buy the LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar

To understand the benefits that you’ll get from the LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar, you should know what those numbers means. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that “5” means the number of channels, which in this case are the standard left and right channels, a center channel that improves voice clarity, and an additional two channels for surround sound speakers. The “1” means the soundbar comes with a subwoofer — a wireless one — and “2” means there are two dedicated drivers that fire upwards and bounce sound down to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound and DTS:X.

You can connect the LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar to your TV using HDMI eARC, but you can also link it to your mobile devices and have it function as a Bluetooth speaker. The soundbar works best with LG TVs as its TV Sound Mode Share feature taps into the power of the TV’s processor for automatic optimization of sound quality, but it won’t have any compatibility issues with TVs made by other brands.

The LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar, a surround sound system that will upgrade your home theater setup into a cinematic experience, is available at $150 off from Best Buy. Instead of $450, you’ll only have to pay $300, but there’s no telling until when this offer will remain available. If you’re already looking forward to all the TV shows and movies that you’ll watch with the LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar, don’t hold yourself back — add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

