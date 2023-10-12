 Skip to main content
No need to wait for Black Friday with these LG TV and sound bar deals

LG GX deals bundle hero with OLED TV and sound bar
LG Electronics

It’s around that time of year when we start seeing some excellent deals ahead of the major promotions and the holiday season. If you’re patient, you can grab some fantastic bundles, like offers that include a new TV and sound bar or home surround system for the ultimate home theater setup. Wouldn’t you know it, right now, LG is offering precisely those types of deals, and we wanted to call them out, giving you the opportunity to save big. Both offers include an OLED TV and a sound bar, although the models differ, and these deals will be available until the end of the year — December 31st.

Save $200 on a bundle with GX sound bar and qualifying G2 or G3 OLED TVs

LG G3 OLED evo 4K TV seen wall-mounted.
LG / LG Electronics

LG currently has a few TVs discounted, which are part of this deal, you’ll save $200 on a bundle that includes an eligible TV and the LG GX 3.1-channel High-Resolution Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos. Eligible TVs include the LG G2 and G3 OLED evo TVs in varying sizes, starting at 55 inches up to 77 inches. Because there are a few different options, we recommend browsing what’s best suited for yourself.

Save $200 on a bundle with SC9 sound bar and select LG OLED TVs

LG OLED EVO C2 smart webos tv product image with streaming apps.
LG Electronics

Similar to the deal above, this promotion offers an extra $200 off when you bundle the LG Sound Bar C sound bar with select OLED evo C Series TVs. It supports IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos technologies. Eligible TVs span the LG OLED evo C3 and C2 series in a range of sizes, from 55 inches up to 77 inches. If you’re interested, you’ll want to check out the full list and come prepared because these are some amazing deals — you’ll want to scoop them all up.

Why you should shop these LG sound bar and TV deals

For starters, you’re getting an excellent OLED smart TV from either of these deals in the size of your choosing, all relatively large. So, you’re guaranteed a good, high-resolution panel, perfect for upgrading your home theater or preferred viewing room — whether that’s a game room, playroom, sitting area, patio, or somewhere else. But you’ll also be getting great savings on a compatible home audio sound bar with impressive technology. The Sound Bar C, for example, works with IMAX Enhanced technology to give you an IMAX-worthy experience at home.

ThinQ AI and webOS offer smart functionality right out of the box. You can unpack the TV, place it where you want, and connect to your home’s Wi-Fi to start streaming your favorite movies and shows across popular apps and services. LG also offers seamless, console-quality cloud gaming through GeForce Now — and you don’t need a console to get started either.

Basically, there’s so much offered by these deals. It’s one of the best ways we’ve seen to upgrade your home theater all year. There’s no need to wait for Black Friday at these prices.

