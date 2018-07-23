What’s new on HBO (August 2018)

The heat of August is upon us, but fortunately HBO has lots of reasons to stay inside and enjoy new episodes of popular shows and a multitude of hit movies in the comfort of an air-conditioned room.
Some big television shows return this month, including Dwayne Johnson and Rob Corddry’s sports comedy Ballers, which follows a pair of financial agents navigating the world of professional sports and the eccentric, unpredictable players who make their lives interesting. The fourth season of the series premieres August 12.
Also returning this month is the Emmy-nominated comedy series Insecure, starring Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. The series continues its exploration of the modern Black experience in its upcoming third season, and looks to continue the success that made it one of the American Film Institute’s “Top Ten TV Programs of the Year” its first season.
Several Oscar-nominated movies arrive on HBO this month, including recent multiple nominee Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which earned Academy Awards for cast members Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell thanks to its powerful, emotionally charged story of a woman on a mission to find her daughter’s killer in a small town.
On the less dramatic side, indie comedy Super Troopers also makes its way to HBO, offering a prank-fueled adventure with a group of syrup-swilling Vermont state troopers.
Of course, all of these additions to the HBO library mean the end to some films’ availability. Of particular note is the August 31 departure of all three Back to the Future movies.
Read on for our list of new titles coming to HBO. (Bolded titles signify films and shows we recommend.) Interested in what’s on other streaming services? Be sure to check out what’s new on Amazon Prime and what’s new on Netflix.
Get an HBO Subscription on:
Amazon Video | DirecTV Now | Sling TV
Arriving in August
August 1
- 17 Again
- Aranyelet (aka Golden Life), Seasons 1 and 2
- The Blind Side
- Fargo
- The Fugitive
- The Good Lie
- Heaven Can Wait
- The Hunted
- It’s Complicated
- Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang
- Land of the Lost
- Murder by Numbers
- New Jack City
- The Nutty Professor
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Shine
- Super Troopers
- Taxi
- The Terminal
- The Truth About Charlie
- U.S. Marshals
- The Verdict
August 3
- Animals, Season 3
- Random Acts of Flyness, Season 1
August 4
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
August 8
- Hard Knocks, Season 13
August 11
- Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
August 12
- Ballers, Season 4
- Insecure, Season 3
August 18
- Darkest Hour
August 25
- Father Figures
Leaving in August
August 2
- Storks
August 31
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- All Eyez on Me
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Big Miracle
- Captain Ron
- Diner
- Everything, Everything
- Final Destination
- The Final Destination
- Friday the 13th
- Gone in 60 Seconds
- The Great Muppet Caper
- Halloween: Resurrection
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- In a Valley of Violence
- The Italian Job
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Marauders
- Morgan
- Observe and Report
- Pearl Harbor
- Richie Rich
- Sex and the City
- Snatched
- Stick It
- Tremors
- Tremors II: Aftershocks
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
- West Side Story
- Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
- Wyatt Earp