What’s new on HBO (August 2018)

Share

The heat of August is upon us, but fortunately HBO has lots of reasons to stay inside and enjoy new episodes of popular shows and a multitude of hit movies in the comfort of an air-conditioned room.

Some big television shows return this month, including Dwayne Johnson and Rob Corddry’s sports comedy Ballers, which follows a pair of financial agents navigating the world of professional sports and the eccentric, unpredictable players who make their lives interesting. The fourth season of the series premieres August 12.

Also returning this month is the Emmy-nominated comedy series Insecure, starring Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. The series continues its exploration of the modern Black experience in its upcoming third season, and looks to continue the success that made it one of the American Film Institute’s “Top Ten TV Programs of the Year” its first season.

Several Oscar-nominated movies arrive on HBO this month, including recent multiple nominee Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which earned Academy Awards for cast members Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell thanks to its powerful, emotionally charged story of a woman on a mission to find her daughter’s killer in a small town.

On the less dramatic side, indie comedy Super Troopers also makes its way to HBO, offering a prank-fueled adventure with a group of syrup-swilling Vermont state troopers.

Of course, all of these additions to the HBO library mean the end to some films’ availability. Of particular note is the August 31 departure of all three Back to the Future movies.

Read on for our list of new titles coming to HBO. (Bolded titles signify films and shows we recommend.) Interested in what’s on other streaming services? Be sure to check out what’s new on Amazon Prime and what’s new on Netflix.

Get an HBO Subscription on:

Amazon Video | DirecTV Now | Sling TV

Arriving in August

August 1

17 Again

Aranyelet (aka Golden Life), Seasons 1 and 2

The Blind Side

Fargo

The Fugitive

The Good Lie

Heaven Can Wait

The Hunted

It’s Complicated

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

Land of the Lost

Murder by Numbers

New Jack City

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Shine

Super Troopers

Taxi

The Terminal

The Truth About Charlie

U.S. Marshals

The Verdict

August 3

Animals, Season 3

Random Acts of Flyness, Season 1

August 4

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

August 8

Hard Knocks, Season 13

August 11

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

August 12

Ballers , Season 4

, Season 4 Insecure, Season 3

August 18

Darkest Hour

August 25

Father Figures

Leaving in August

August 2